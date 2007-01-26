Last year, 95.5 percent of all newly registered vehicles in Norway were electric. While consumers in Europe and other markets are pivoting away from Tesla and toward hybrid vehicles, the Scandinavian country is staying firmly on course toward full EV adoption.

The Norwegian Road Federation reported that 95.9 percent of new cars registered in November were electric, a figure that climbed to 98 percent in December. These numbers represent a sharp increase from late 2024, when Norway became the first country where electric vehicles outnumbered petrol-powered cars on the road. In 2025, most newly registered gasoline-powered vehicles were hybrids, sports cars, or models used by first responders.

Tesla remains Norway's most popular automotive brand by a wide margin, increasing its market share slightly last year to 19.1 percent. This stands in stark contrast to trends in the US, China, and much of Europe, where Tesla sales have declined amid the rollback of EV incentives and growing public backlash against CEO Elon Musk's political views. The company was also named America's least reliable car brand last year, coinciding with a nine percent drop in global sales.

Signs of weakening confidence in EVs are particularly visible in the United States. Ford discontinued the all-electric F-150 Lightning last year in favor of hybrid models. In Europe, policymakers recently abandoned plans to ban new gasoline car sales by 2035.

Despite gradually increasing taxes on EVs, Norway continues to offer comparatively strong incentives, while duties on petrol-powered cars are also rising. Electric vehicles priced below roughly $30,000 remain exempt from value-added tax, and buyers rushed to make purchases ahead of January 1, when an additional $5,000 in VAT took effect on more expensive EVs.

Chinese automaker BYD also made notable gains in Norway last year, though it remains far behind Tesla. Its market share increased from 2.1 to 3.3 percent, with sales more than doubling over the period.

Globally, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the world's leading EV seller, posting a sales increase of over 28 percent in 2025. The rapid pace at which BYD and other Chinese automakers have brought vehicles from concept to assembly has forced Western manufacturers to rethink their production workflows and accelerate development timelines.