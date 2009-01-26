26/01/09/1824225 story
Bali is preparing to introduce a law which will require tourists to declare personal bank account information for a period of three months in order to visit the island. This law is intended to filter out less desirable travellers to promote "high quality tourism" in a move to counter the bad behaviour of boorist visitors over the last several decades. This change will come on top of the recently applied tourist levy and tightening of the management for incidents involving tourists.
Would you give your latest three bank statements to the Bali government in order to visit?
So they're filtering out the ones with a lot of money, right?
So they're filtering out the ones with a lot of money, right?
(Score: 2) by edinlinux on Saturday January 10, @06:35PM
Just got back from Bali. Its shitty and a shadow of what it once was
1)Official Telecom Carrier shops in the airport secure area try to scam you (tell you the smaller sized plans are no longer available / are discontinued, you must buy this 100GB for 2 weeks plan instead (at a high price)
2)Balinese Taxi Mafia intimidates (or beats up) Grab (Uber) drivers in Ubud
3)Balinese Dudes all over the streets at night constantly accosting you to buy "something" (drugs) as you try to walk around anyplace in Kuta
4)Even the high class (legit / non sexy) massage places try to scam you for tips (Balinese masseuse stops the back massage 1/2 way through, " do you like the massage, *big tip* right?!), its annoying.
5)The scam they just had where they take tourists out of the line at immigration at Bali Airport to a room, and "fine" them for minute scratches on their passport cover so it is 'invalid'...fine 400 Euros or get deported..
The govt is right there are big problems in Bali, but tourists without money isn't it, its all the sketch and scams the Balinese are doing to scare all the tourists away.
I won't be going back to Bali anytime soon, places like Phuket or Pattaya are much nicer these days and far more family oriented (yes, Pattaya has changed that much in the last 20 years..).
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday January 10, @06:52PM
I wouldn't go anywhere that wants to know all my banking details (name, bank, account number, how much I have, my address and the fact that I will not be at home!) before I can go there.
A earlier post tells of many scams - this sounds like another one.
