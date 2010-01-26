https://scitechdaily.com/your-daily-cup-of-tea-could-help-fight-heart-disease-cancer-aging-and-more/
Tea has a long history as both a traditional remedy and an everyday drink. Now a new review suggests that reputation may have real support behind it.
Across human cohort studies and clinical trials, tea drinking shows its most consistent links to better heart and metabolic health, including lower risks of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and related problems like obesity and type 2 diabetes — with hints of protection against some cancers as well.
The authors also point to early signs that tea may be tied to slower cognitive decline, less age-related muscle loss, and anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. Those areas are promising, they note, but still need stronger long-term human trials.
How much you drink seems to matter, too. In a meta-analysis of 38 prospective cohort data sets, "moderate" intake tracked with lower all-cause, CVD, and cancer mortality. For CVD mortality, the benefit signal appeared to level off around ~1.5–3 cups per day, while all-cause mortality showed its strongest association at ~2 cups per day.
At the same time, the review notes that not all tea products are created equal. Bottled teas and bubble teas can include additives such as artificial sweeteners and preservatives, which may introduce health concerns that do not apply in the same way to brewed tea.
Tea is made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis and has been consumed worldwide for centuries. It was first valued largely for medicinal purposes before becoming a widely enjoyed beverage. Scientists have long been interested in tea because it contains high levels of polyphenols, particularly catechins, which are thought to play a major role in many of its reported benefits.
This review, published in Beverage Plant Research, brings together evidence from laboratory research and human studies to examine how tea relates to a wide range of health outcomes. While green tea has been studied extensively, the authors emphasize that far less is known about black, oolong, and white tea, especially when it comes to comparing their health effects. The review also considers concerns raised by additives and possible contaminants found in some commercial tea drinks.
In the review, green tea stands out for cardiovascular protection. Human studies summarized by the authors link tea intake to modest reductions in blood pressure and improvements in blood lipids, including lower LDL cholesterol.
Large cohort studies also associate regular tea drinking with reduced all-cause mortality and lower deaths from CVD, with the most consistent signal appearing in populations where green tea is the dominant type.
For weight control and cardiometabolic markers, the review emphasizes that results are strongest in overweight/obese groups and depend on dose and study design. As examples:
- In people with obesity and metabolic syndrome, drinking ~4 cups/day of green tea for 8 weeks was reported to decrease body weight, lower LDL cholesterol, and reduce oxidative stress markers in at least one randomized trial highlighted in the review.
On diabetes specifically, the review notes that many cohort studies link higher tea intake (often ~3–4+ cups/day) to lower type 2 diabetes risk, but results are not uniform.
Some large population data sets have shown the opposite pattern, and in several trials of people already diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, green tea extracts did not consistently improve HbA1c, glucose, or insulin.
The authors describe cancer findings as strong in animal research but mixed in human studies, likely because cancer risk varies by site, genetics, and environment. Still, meta-analyses cited in the review report lower risk signals for certain cancers, including:
- Oral cancer (reported relative risk around 0.798 for frequent green tea consumption)
- Lung cancer in women (reported RR around 0.78)
- Colon cancer (reported OR around 0.82)
The review highlights observational evidence that frequent tea consumption is associated with lower prevalence of cognitive impairment.
One meta-analysis summarized in the paper combined 18 studies (totaling ~58,929 participants) and found green tea intake was linked to lower odds of cognitive impairment, with the strongest association seen in adults aged ~50–69.
The authors also note that tea contains theanine, an amino acid that can cross the blood–brain barrier and has been linked in studies to stress-reducing and anti-anxiety effects, which could indirectly support cognitive health.
Muscle preservation in older adults
The review also points to early clinical evidence that tea polyphenols may help counter sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss).
One randomized controlled trial cited reported that ~600 mg/day of an epicatechin-enriched green tea extract for 12 weeks improved measures such as handgrip strength and attenuated muscle loss. Other studies discussed suggest tea catechins may work best when paired with resistance exercise and adequate protein/amino acid intake.
On inflammation, the review includes trials where catechins were associated with reduced inflammatory biomarkers. For example, in an RCT involving obese hypertensive participants, ~379 mg/day green tea extract for 3 months was associated with reductions in TNF-α (~14.5%) and C-reactive protein (~26.4%), alongside improved insulin-resistance–related measures.
Tea's antimicrobial effects are described as particularly plausible in the mouth and upper airway because tea compounds directly contact oral microbes. The authors cite evidence that catechins can inhibit cavity-causing bacteria (such as Streptococcus mutans), supporting interest in tea-based rinses for oral health. They also describe mostly lab-based antiviral findings (including work on influenza and coronaviruses) and note that human evidence remains limited, though small studies (such as catechin gargling in older adults) have reported lower infection rates and warrant larger replication.
However, while tea has numerous benefits, commercial tea products such as bottled or bubble tea, often contain sugar, artificial sweeteners, and preservatives, which may reduce or negate the health benefits. Additionally, concerns regarding pesticide residues, heavy metals, and microplastics in tea have been raised.
These contaminants, though not posing significant health risks in typical consumption, remain a concern for long-term heavy tea drinkers. Moreover, the review addresses the issue of nutrient absorption interference, specifically with non-heme iron and calcium, potentially affecting people on vegetarian diets or those with specific nutritional needs.
The health benefits of tea are clear, but its consumption in processed forms like bottled tea and bubble tea should be moderated due to added sugars and preservatives. The findings from this review suggest that moderate consumption of traditional, freshly brewed tea can be beneficial, especially for preventing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Future studies focusing on the long-term health effects of different tea types and the impact of contaminants will help refine our understanding of tea's health benefits and risks.
Reference: “Beneficial health effects and possible health concerns of tea consumption: a review” by Mingchuan Yang, Li Zhou, Zhipeng Kan, Zhoupin Fu, Xiangchun Zhang and Chung S. Yang, 13 November 2025, Beverage Plant Research.