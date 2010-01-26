The Hills mechanism, first proposed by astronomer Jack Hills in 1988, has one star of a binary pair captured by a black hole while the other is flung away from the black hole at a high speed.

Such a jettisoned star was first observed in 2019, traveling away from the core of the Milky Way at 1,755 km/s—0.6% the speed of light—which is greater than the escape velocity of the galactic center. Such stars also provide direct evidence for the supermassive black holes in galactic centers and their properties.

Moreover, by tracing back the trajectories of the runaway stars, scientists can map the gravitational potential of the Milky Way—how masses interact within the galaxy—including the distribution of dark matter in the halo, the huge spherical volume that surrounds a galaxy's disk.

With these motivations, three astronomers from Beijing scientific institutions, with lead author Haozhu Fu of Peking University, looked for HVSs by starting with RR Lyrae stars (RRLs). These are old, giant stars that pulse with periods of 0.2 to one day, found in the thick disk and halo of the Milky Way galaxy and often in globular clusters. (The Milky Way contains more than 150 globular clusters, with about a third of them arranged in a nearly spherical halo around the Milky Way's center.)

The intrinsic luminosity of these RRLs—their total energy output—is relatively well-determined from a relationship that connects their pulsing period, their absolute magnitude and their metallicity (the abundance of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, which to astronomers are "metals"). Knowing their absolute energy output and their energy received at Earth enables their distance to be calculated from the inverse-square distance relationship.

One published star catalog contained 8,172 RRLs from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey and an extended catalog held 135,873 RRLs with metallicity and distance estimated from Gaia photometry, which are measurements of the brightness of stars as observed by the Gaia satellite launched by the European Space Agency in 2013.

Looking for hypervelocity RRLs, they eliminated almost all that did not have properties needed for their search, especially spectroscopic measurements that gave radial velocities (away from the galactic center) with sufficiently low uncertainties. This reduced the relevant dataset drastically, to 165 hypervelocity RRLs.

The group then looked at each star's light curve, selecting Doppler shifts for 87 such stars that were the most reliable hypervelocity stars. (Of these, seven had a tangential velocity above 800 km/s.) These divided into two groups: one that was concentrated towards the Milky Way's galactic center, and the other localized around the Magellanic Clouds, Large and Small, two irregular dwarf galaxies located near the Milky Way.

Their locations and concentrations suggested they had reached hypervelocity status through the Hills (or similar) mechanism. Many had movements that exceeded the Milky Way's escape velocity, probably ejected from their host systems.

The team suspects that future Gaia satellite observations and spectroscopic analysis will shed light on the origins of these ejections. Identifying runaway stars in this way allows the properties of the Milky Way halo to be studied further, hopefully shedding light on its dark matter, still one of the deepest mysteries in all of modern physics.