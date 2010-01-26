A recent study suggests that microscopic plastic pollution is reducing the ocean's capacity to take in carbon dioxide, a natural function that plays a central role in keeping the planet's climate stable.

Microplastics are small plastic particles measuring less than five millimeters. They have spread widely across the environment and are now detected in deep ocean waters, rivers and lakes, the air, soil, Arctic ice, and even inside the human body. Because these particles can carry toxic chemicals, their widespread presence poses serious environmental concerns. When ingested by living organisms, including people, they can contribute to disease, disrupt ecosystems, harm marine species, and degrade soil quality.

Despite growing concern over climate change, scientists say the influence of microplastics on this global problem, especially in ocean systems, has received relatively little attention.

[...] To safeguard the oceans and preserve their ability to absorb carbon dioxide, they outline key priorities which include reducing single-use plastics, improving waste management, promoting biodegradable alternatives, and advancing research on how microplastics influence ocean temperature and carbon cycles.

Additionally, they recommend leveraging AI-driven monitoring and innovative materials to curb plastic waste.

When asked about future research directions, Dr. Ihsanullah said, "Our next step is to quantify the climate impact of microplastics and develop integrated solutions. This is not just an environmental issue; it's a global sustainability challenge."