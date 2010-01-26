https://www.space.com/live/astronaut-medical-evacuation-on-iss-jan-10-2026

With NASA and SpaceX officially targeting a Jan. 14 undocking for the Crew-11 astronauts at the International Space Station, we now know the timeline for the medical evacuation of the four astronauts back to Earth.

NASA announced the undocking date late Friday, as well as a detailed timline of events for the ISS departure and landing. Here's a look at the timeline as it stands now:

Wednesday, Jan. 14 - all times in EST

3 p.m. - Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms

3:30 p.m. - SpaceX Dragon hatch and ISS hatch closed for undocking

There will be a break here between hatch closure coverage and undocking views.

4:45 p.m. - Undocking coverage begins

5 p.m. - Undocking and initial ISS departure

There will be a break here in coverage between undocking and landing.

Thursday, Jan. 15 - all times in EST

2:15 a.m - Landing coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms

2:50 a.m. - Dragon Deorbit burn

3:40 a.m. - Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California coast

5:45 a.m. - Post-landing return to Earth press conference

This current timeline could change as NASA and SpaceX monitor weather at the splashdown site.

"Mission managers continue monitoring conditions in the recovery area, as undocking of the SpaceX Dragon depends on spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors," NASA wrote in an update. "NASA and SpaceX will select a specific splashdown time and location closer to the Crew-11 spacecraft undocking."