A medical issue affecting a Crew-11 astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has forced the agency to postpone Thursday's spacewalk indefinitely and consider bringing the crew home early.
In a statement issued Wednesday, NASA said the agency is monitoring a health concern affecting a member of Crew-11 that arose Wednesday afternoon aboard the orbital laboratory. An emailed update to Space.com received early Thursday morning stated that NASA is "actively evaluating all options, including the possibility of an earlier end to Crew-11's mission." The agency has not disclosed what the health issue is nor which crew member is affected out of respect for their medical privacy.
LATEST
With NASA and SpaceX officially targeting a Jan. 14 undocking for the Crew-11 astronauts at the International Space Station, we now know the timeline for the medical evacuation of the four astronauts back to Earth.
NASA announced the undocking date late Friday, as well as a detailed timline of events for the ISS departure and landing. Here's a look at the timeline as it stands now:
Wednesday, Jan. 14 - all times in EST
- 3 p.m. - Hatch closure coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms
- 3:30 p.m. - SpaceX Dragon hatch and ISS hatch closed for undocking
- There will be a break here between hatch closure coverage and undocking views.
- 4:45 p.m. - Undocking coverage begins
- 5 p.m. - Undocking and initial ISS departure
- There will be a break here in coverage between undocking and landing.
Thursday, Jan. 15 - all times in EST
- 2:15 a.m - Landing coverage begins on NASA TV and streaming platforms
- 2:50 a.m. - Dragon Deorbit burn
- 3:40 a.m. - Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off California coast
- 5:45 a.m. - Post-landing return to Earth press conference
This current timeline could change as NASA and SpaceX monitor weather at the splashdown site.
"Mission managers continue monitoring conditions in the recovery area, as undocking of the SpaceX Dragon depends on spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors," NASA wrote in an update. "NASA and SpaceX will select a specific splashdown time and location closer to the Crew-11 spacecraft undocking."