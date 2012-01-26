New research has found a simple sit-stand routine at work significantly reduces lower back pain, offering a high-impact solution for employees in sedentary work environments.

While the Griffith University-led study focused on individuals with recent lower back pain, the recommended ratio of 30 minutes sitting followed by 15 minutes standing (30:15) could benefit all desk-based workers by improving focus, reducing stress, and encouraging regular movement patterns throughout the day.

In collaboration with co-authors from University of Queensland, the study compared the effectiveness of a prescribed 30:15 sit-stand ratio with a self-prescribed approach, where individuals chose a ratio based on comfort or preference.

Participants were desk-based workers who had experienced lower back pain within the month before the study and already used a sit-stand desk.

Lead author from the Centre for Work, Organisation and Wellbeing, Dr Charlotte Brakenridge said participants using the recommended 30:15 sit-stand ratio showed greater reductions in worst lower back pain than those using their own personalised ratio.

"Both prescribed and self-prescribed ratios were effective at reducing lower back pain after three months," Dr Brakenridge said.

"However, those using the fixed ratio had greater reductions in pain and reported additional benefits such as lowered levels of stress and improved concentration."

Dr Brakenridge said participants found the 30:15 sit-stand ratio easy to follow and adhered to it more consistently than participants using the self-prescribed ratio.

"Those on the fixed 30:15 schedule stuck to it more consistently, which is likely due to a clear structure and sense of routine it provided," she said.

"The adherence may explain the greater impact the 30:15 ratio had on lower back pain.

"In contrast, the personalised approach offered more flexibility, which may have led to less consistent engagement."