A sit-stand ratio 'sweet spot' may boost office productivity:
New research has found a simple sit-stand routine at work significantly reduces lower back pain, offering a high-impact solution for employees in sedentary work environments.
While the Griffith University-led study focused on individuals with recent lower back pain, the recommended ratio of 30 minutes sitting followed by 15 minutes standing (30:15) could benefit all desk-based workers by improving focus, reducing stress, and encouraging regular movement patterns throughout the day.
In collaboration with co-authors from University of Queensland, the study compared the effectiveness of a prescribed 30:15 sit-stand ratio with a self-prescribed approach, where individuals chose a ratio based on comfort or preference.
Participants were desk-based workers who had experienced lower back pain within the month before the study and already used a sit-stand desk.
Lead author from the Centre for Work, Organisation and Wellbeing, Dr Charlotte Brakenridge said participants using the recommended 30:15 sit-stand ratio showed greater reductions in worst lower back pain than those using their own personalised ratio.
"Both prescribed and self-prescribed ratios were effective at reducing lower back pain after three months," Dr Brakenridge said.
"However, those using the fixed ratio had greater reductions in pain and reported additional benefits such as lowered levels of stress and improved concentration."
Dr Brakenridge said participants found the 30:15 sit-stand ratio easy to follow and adhered to it more consistently than participants using the self-prescribed ratio.
"Those on the fixed 30:15 schedule stuck to it more consistently, which is likely due to a clear structure and sense of routine it provided," she said.
"The adherence may explain the greater impact the 30:15 ratio had on lower back pain.
"In contrast, the personalised approach offered more flexibility, which may have led to less consistent engagement."
Journal Reference: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apergo.2025.104670
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 13, @09:31PM
Staring at a screen at a fixed distance for 8+ hours isn't great, either.
Get up from your desk, walk around, talk with a colleague - or don't. Just physically move - at least once an hour, preferably twice or more. Unfortunately, the people who do that the most in our place are going to meetings 3+ times a day. Meetings are one of those things that probably should be happening from your desk-cave instead of face to face most of the time. Saves the time on campus walk-about, the meeting room conflict time waiting for the previous meeting that's running late - then there's the aspect of colleagues from other offices who should be included... Do the campus walk-about, just don't make 4 other people sit politely at a table with you for 55 minutes just so you can have a walk. Being at your desk-cave, your mic can go on mute, you can divert your focus away from the meeting when it really doesn't need to be there (40%+ of the time for the meetings I get scheduled into), and you can pick your nose as desired.
I never did the "standing desk" thing, it was a fad that swept through our offices - company would buy all the furniture if you wanted it. I notice that none of my colleagues that got all the fancy stuff used it for more than a year or so. Maybe if somebody told them it was only supposed to be used for 30 minutes or less at a stretch, 3-4x per day, it might have run a bit longer.
Everybody who's on their "high horse" about saving the environment from all that wasted water used by AI... get your damn head straight and work from home when possible. Save the commute time, save the commute gas and wear and tear on your vehicle and the roads you drive to-from work on. There's no way in hell that 8 hours of using AI agents has more negative impact on the environment than a 20 minute each-way commute to-from your office. If you get any good at using AI agents, you can launch them on a 20 minute task and get up from your home desk and go for a walk in the yard, come back, sit down, check on the results, direct them onto the next task, and take another 20 minute bio-break from your keyboard chain to your desk-ball.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 13, @09:43PM
My first boss was a 60-70 year old ex-chief of medicine at a major hospital, CV a mile long.
Tell him "back pain" he says "stress" - in one of those reflexive MD Dx responses. "Manage the stress and the back pain will go away."
Being studied for sit-stand desk metric is one way to break the monotony of your job. It certainly is more attention than most cube dwelling mushrooms get in a normal week. Having that attention on you is likely a productivity booster in and of itself, might also improve concentration on assigned tasks / boost productivity just from the factor of being the subject of a study.
The 30:15 structured schedule is sort of like a little work-schedule reminder, instead of an open ended self-directed day, now you have a task: stand at your desk and do... something... for 15 minutes, then you get to sit at your desk for 30 minutes and do... something... rinse, lather, repeat.
This feels like an extremely Heisenburg uncertain kind of study where the design of the control group handling will determine the differential outcomes more strongly than the intervention...
