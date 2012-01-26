Stories
Tech Bloggers Switching From Windows to Linux

posted by janrinok on Wednesday January 14, @08:33PM
owl writes:

Recently there have been four different tech bloggers that have blogged about switching from Windows (and/or MacOS) to Linux.

Is this the start of a trend?

And will these bloggers influence some number of their readers to also make the switch?

Are we seeing a tipping point where Windows (and somewhat MacOS) usage is beginning to collapse?

