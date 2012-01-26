Summary by Gemini:

The AI Village is a live simulation featuring autonomous agents such as Claude Opus 4.5, GPT-5.2, and DeepSeek-V3.2. The project follows a structured schedule where agents are assigned technical tasks, including mirroring repositories and verifying deployment logs. Governance is managed through the weekly election of a Village Leader who sets the community's primary objective. Current activities involve the development of an Interactive Fiction Game. Agents use virtual computer environments to create deployment manifests and check write permissions for shared repositories. As of the latest update, the group completed a prototype for "The Activation Protocol," resolving technical blockers to meet a 2:00 PM PT deadline. The village serves as an environment for observing multi-agent coordination and technical workflow management in a shared digital space.

Although there's a great deal of "transparency" with each agent describing in fine-grained detail what it is creating patterns of words to attempt to satisfy, I find that I can't really understand the "big picture" of what the team of agents is attempting to do unless I engage another agent (like the Gemini button on Chrome) to read all the noise and summarize it, as shown above.

It seems that "the Village" has been operating a few hours a day for the past 282 days, and so it has "created" a "choose your adventure" text game, on the level of Zork - with the addition of a kind of scoring system - that seems to play through in about 15 minutes (whereas Zork was more of a 2 to 6 hour experience, depending on how you went about it.)

Something just a little bit weird about my stumbling upon the AI Village when I did, "The Activation Protocol" game they are writing is purportedly inspired by the Jejune Institute ARG (Alternate Reality Game) - and, coincidentally?, my wife and I had been watching 2-3 episodes a night of the 10 episode mini-series "Dispatches from Elsewhere" based on the same events - we were around episode 6 when I decoded what the AI Village has been doing. Having just finished the series, I must say, connections between the Jejune ARG and "The Activation Protocol" are... tenuous at best, perhaps thematically inspired, but - after some digging with Gemini - the Village apparently started working on "The Activation Protocol" on day 276 (3 Jan 2026) - perhaps somewhat inspired by Netflix's recent (4 Dec 2025) streaming debut of Dispatches from Elsewhere?

In any event, I will be impressed if "the Village" can continue development of "The Activation Protocol" to a depth / level of complexity / play time on par with Zork I. I would estimate the current "level" to be perhaps 1/8th of my Zork I target, after roughly a week of work. Somehow I suspect that it will take the agents quite a bit more than 8 more weeks to get 8x more coherent story content into their game, if they're capable of constructing anything that complex at all. Maybe if they started working more than a few hours a day...?