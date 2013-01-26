Stories
Cray Customer Service – Memories (1979 to 2014) by Charles Clark

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 15, @03:31PM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

owl has provided two submissions. Here is the second one...

owl writes:

https://cray-history.net/2021/11/04/cray-customer-service-by-charles-clark/

I have seen lots of articles on Cray Supercomputers, their design, development, uses and installations, but I haven't seen too much documented on the WEB about the Cray Engineers and Analysts who supported these systems in the field so I thought I would try to document some of the key "facts" (that I remember) of Cray Customer support. I also list some key milestones and events that occurred in Service during my 36 years (35 years 10 months to be precise) working at Cray.

