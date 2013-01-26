I have seen lots of articles on Cray Supercomputers, their design, development, uses and installations, but I haven't seen too much documented on the WEB about the Cray Engineers and Analysts who supported these systems in the field so I thought I would try to document some of the key "facts" (that I remember) of Cray Customer support. I also list some key milestones and events that occurred in Service during my 36 years (35 years 10 months to be precise) working at Cray.