posted by janrinok on Thursday January 15, @06:12AM
We hadn't heard from owl in a while, but he has more than made up for his temporary absence by submitting a couple of interesting, but unusual, stories. Here is the first one:
This is a 1934 Briggs & Stratton Model Y ½ horsepower gasoline engine. These were mainly used for running washing machines, but variants were marketed for landscaping equipment like lawn mowers, roto-tillers, and such. Briggs made the Model Y from 1931 until 1940.
The seller's grandfather told him it ran when he put it away 40-odd years ago. Hey, if you can't believe Grandpa, who can you believe?
Includes a video - with sound!
