ChatGPT followed at 19%, with Gemini at 15%, GitHub Copilot at 14% and Cursor at 11%, according to the results released January 7 to The Dallas Express.

The survey was conducted on December 16 and December 17, 2025, and collected responses from 1,215 verified professionals in the United States. Blind said most respondents identified as software engineers and reported using AI tools primarily for writing code, debugging, and system design.

The data suggest that Claude's popularity extends even into companies that have invested heavily in developing their own AI systems.

Among Meta employees who responded, 50% reported Claude as their most-used AI model, while only 8% selected Meta AI, according to Blind's breakdown. At Microsoft, 34% of respondents said Claude was their primary tool, narrowly surpassing the company's own Copilot at 32%.

The trend did not hold everywhere.

Google employees reported Gemini as their top choice, with 57% selecting it as their most-used AI model, while 23% reported using Claude, according to the survey. At Amazon, 54% of respondents said Claude was their go-to model, compared with 15% who selected ChatGPT and 11% who chose Gemini.