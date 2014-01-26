from the hack.the.hacks dept.
Notorious hacker forum BreachForum has been hacked, and have their user database leaked. Containing user names, messages and such. Lets see if the users of Breach used proper opsec or not. Probably not. If you can't even trust other criminals to keep your secrets then who can you trust ...
News of the breach emerged publicly on January 9 when a zip archive containing a MySQL database of 323,986 BreachForums users appeared on shinyhunte[.]rs, a domain reportedly unconnected to the infamous extortion group of the same name.
According to Have I Been Pwned, the data breach happened last August, two months before the police takedown of the BreachForums data extortion site after threats by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters to use it to release one billion records stolen from Salesforce customers.
https://www.csoonline.com/article/4115660/notorious-breachforums-hacking-site-hit-by-doomsday-leak-of-324000-criminal-users.html