News of the breach emerged publicly on January 9 when a zip archive containing a MySQL database of 323,986 BreachForums users appeared on shinyhunte[.]rs, a domain reportedly unconnected to the infamous extortion group of the same name.

According to Have I Been Pwned, the data breach happened last August, two months before the police takedown of the BreachForums data extortion site after threats by Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters to use it to release one billion records stolen from Salesforce customers.