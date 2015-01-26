Stories
RIP - 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Dies at 68 After Prostate Cancer Battle

DannyB writes:

'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams dies at 68 after prostate cancer battle

Scott Adams, the author and cartoonist whose "Dilbert" comic strip satirized corporate life to wide acclaim before racist comments he made sidelined him, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Adams' ex-wife, Shelly Miles, confirmed Adams' death during a livestream on the "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" show on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

"Hi, everyone. Unfortunately, this isn't good news," Miles said. "Of course, he waited 'til just before the show started, but he's not with us anymore."

