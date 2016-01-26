"We observe the same kind of prompt, we observe the same kind of outcome, just fewer than before," Paul Bouchaud, lead researcher at Paris-based nonprofit AI Forensics, tells WIRED. "The model can continue to generate bikini [images]," they say.

A WIRED review of some Grok posts on Friday morning identified Grok generating images in response to user requests for images that "put her in latex lingerie" and "put her in a plastic bikini and cover her in donut white glaze." The images appear behind a "content warning" box saying that adult material is displayed.

On Wednesday, WIRED revealed that Grok's standalone website and app, which is separate from the version on X, has also been used in recent months to create highly graphic and sometimes violent sexual videos, including celebrities and other real people. Bouchaud says it is still possible to use Grok to make these videos. "I was able to generate a video with sexually explicit content without any restriction from an unverified account," they say.

While WIRED's test of image generation using Grok on X using a free account did not allow any images to be created, using a free account on Grok's app and website still generated images.

The change on X could immediately limit the amount of sexually explicit and harmful material the platform is creating, experts say. But it has also been criticized as a minimal step that acts as a band-aid to the real harms caused by nonconsensual intimate imagery.

"The recent decision to restrict access to paying subscribers is not only inadequate—it represents the monetization of abuse," Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse at UK domestic abuse charity Refuge, said in a statement. "While limiting AI image generation to paid users may marginally reduce volume and improve traceability, the abuse has not been stopped. It has simply been placed behind a paywall, allowing X to profit from harm."

The British government also said, according to reporting from the BBC, that the change to limit image generation to paid-only accounts is "insulting" to those who have been impacted. It said that it "simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service."

"While it may allow X to share information with law enforcement about perpetrators, it doesn't address the fundamental issue of the model's capabilities and alignment," says Henry Ajder, a deepfake expert who has tracked harmful uses of the technology for years. "For the cost of a month's membership, it seems likely I could still create the offending content using a fake name and a disposable payment method."

"They could have removed abusive material, but they did not," AI Forensics' Bouchaud says. "They could have disabled Grok to generate images altogether, but they did not. They could have disabled the Grok application to generate pornographic videos."