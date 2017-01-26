Summer is the season for flies, which belong to an insect group that scientists call Diptera. Many fly species are more active when the weather is warmer, and populations can boom thanks to the interplay of winter rains, warmer weather and abundant food sources.

Mosquitoes biting and bush flies buzzing around may be irritating, but there are thousands of fly species worth appreciating. CSIRO's entomology expert, Dr. Keith Bayless, a research scientist at CSIRO's Australian National Insect Collection, answers common questions about why flies matter—from their role in ecosystems to surprising facts about their diversity and importance.

People often hear about orchid hunters who are obsessed with searching for rare orchids. My work is similar, but with rare flies. I study and track species that are rarely seen in the wild.

One of the rarest is a species named Clisa australis. The species was named in the 1960s and then not recorded again for decades. It was originally found in caves where its larvae fed on bat poo. To locate it, I searched in similar habitats that were easier to access—such as pit toilets in national parks.

That search became the basis for a new children's book, "The Very Stinky Fly Hunt," by CSIRO science communicator Andrea Wild, which introduces five- to nine-year-olds to the science of fly diversity and the thrill of discovery.

A major goal in the hunt for Clisa australis is to learn more about its close relatives—the fruit flies (Tephritidae). Of the nearly 5,000 species of fruit flies, fewer than 100 are significant agricultural pests.

Clisa australis has similar egg-laying structures to fruit flies, but it doesn't feed on plants. Understanding these differences helps answer a bigger question: what makes certain species cause problems while most others are benign or beneficial?

To explore that, I'm building genetic trees of flies to map their relationships and gain a clearer picture of where flies come from and how they evolve.

The first location where Clisa australis was rediscovered was remnant rainforest south of Sydney. A single specimen flew into my malaise trap—a tent-like trap that channels flying insects into a bottle of liquid preservative designed to protect delicate features like hair and wings.