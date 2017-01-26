https://www.techradar.com/ai-platforms-assistants/society-cannot-function-if-no-one-is-accountable-for-ai-jaron-lanier-the-godfather-of-virtual-reality-discusses-how-far-our-empathy-should-extend-to-ai-in-episode-two-of-new-podcast-the-ten-reckonings
'Society cannot function if no one is accountable for AI' — Jaron Lanier, the godfather of virtual reality
Whether we like it or not, we can't ignore AI. What started as a fun, gimmicky chatbot on our desktops, albeit one that could talk a bit like a human, is already taking jobs, accessing medical records, and reshaping workplaces. We are rapidly approaching the point where the practical realities of building and governing advanced AI systems must be confronted.
As the recent furor over indecent Grok-generated images on X, and the use of Meta AI smart glasses to record women without their permission for social media clicks has shown, the guardrails meant to help society cope with the deluge of AI devices and new technologies seem seriously lacking.
Even before the latest controversies around AI-generated images, one of the biggest shocks to me was the way some AI companies decided it was perfectly acceptable to train their models on copyrighted material from authors and artists without permission – and the fact that, despite a few lingering lawsuits, they appear to have faced few consequences so far.
All of this makes me wonder whether we're really ready for a world in which AI runs everything with zero accountability. Two people who have been grappling with similar questions are technologist Jaron Lanier and Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET and founder of the ASI Alliance, in the next upcoming episode of The Ten Reckonings podcast. [5:17 --JE]
This new episode forms part of a series where these issues are explored in depth. According to Goertzel, "The ASI Alliance's purpose is not to present a unified position, but to create space for the world's leading thinkers to openly debate and, in doing so, help society reckon with the profound choices ahead."
Lanier discusses the idea of AI sentience and its implications. He argues: "I don't care how autonomous your AI is – some human has to be responsible for what it does, or we cannot have a functioning society. All of human society, human experience, and law is based on people being real. If you assign this responsibility to technology, you undo civilization. That is immoral – you absolutely can't do it."
I agree with him. While accelerating toward more autonomous, decentralized AGI could ultimately prove safer and more beneficial than today's fragmented landscape of proprietary systems with weak guardrails, Lanier's point about human accountability is exactly right. Right now, AI companies seem to be operating on the assumption that it's better to beg forgiveness later than ask for permission now, and that approach cannot continue.
And while there appears to be little hope of meaningful AI regulation coming from the US at the moment, the rest of the world may be prepared to step in. The UK regulator Ofcom is launching an investigation into X over Grok, and Indonesia and Malaysia have banned Grok altogether.
At this point we all know that AI is going to shape our future, but the question of responsibility still lingers. Governments are going to have to be willing to step up because if they hesitate then the current lack of accountability edges us into even more dangerous territory. Whether that's through images, or medical advice, or the protection of our rights. Progress without accountability isn't innovation, it's recklessness.
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Saturday January 17, @07:50PM
You could say the same thing about sovereign powers [schlockmercenary.com], right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 17, @07:55PM
We are in free-fall oligarchy mode now.
Bribe the right people and you have nothing to worry about.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday January 17, @08:13PM
AI is a tool.
Guns don't kill people, people using guns kill people. Just because your gun killed somebody else doesn't absolve you: trigger puller, of responsibility.
Oh, but AI is so automatic... Yeah, like cruise control on a 6000 lb SUV @ 80mph. It's not the SUV or its cruise control's fault when that vehicle plows into a street full of pedestrians.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by frieren on Saturday January 17, @08:44PM
Three things come to mind:
1) “A computer can never be held accountable, therefore a computer must never make a management decision.” – IBM Training Manual, 1979.
2) What Dan Davies, in the book "The Unaccountability Machine," calls an "accountability sink." An accountability sink is a system that deflects responsibility by delegating decisions to a "black box," obfuscating the source of a mistake. Historically, the black box was the Byzantine bureaucracy of a large corporation. Now we have LLMs, which are literal black box models: we can look at the inputs and outputs of neural networks, but understanding why one made a decision is often an intractable problem.
3) For "human in the loop" automation with LLMs, if something goes wrong, bosses will point the finger at the person who is tasked with verifying the LLM's output. They become, in the words of Madeleine Clare Elish, a "moral crumple zone."