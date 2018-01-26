Delayed a bit due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays, but Linux Mint 22.3 "Zena" is now available for download as the Linux Mint team has just started publishing the final ISO images on the official mirrors.

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, which should boost hardware support, Linux Mint 22.3 "Zena" ships with the usual editions featuring the Cinnamon 6.6, Xfce 4.18, and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.

As you can see, the biggest attraction of the Linux Mint 22.3 release is the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop, which introduces a redesigned application menu applet, modernized keyboard handling, virtual keyboard improvements, improved theme support, updated applets, and much more.

Linux Mint 22.3 also introduces new System Information and System Administration tools, per-app panel notification indicators, an always-on Night Light feature, the ability to pause snapshots in the Timeshift backup tool and file operations in the Nemo file manager, and support for XApp Symbolic Icons (XSI).

"Symbolic icons are simple, monochrome icons used throughout applications for buttons, menus, and status indicators. They scale cleanly at different sizes and remain clear in both light and dark interface themes," said the Linux Mint developers.

Among other changes, Linux Mint 22.3 updates the Warpinator app with IPv6 support and the ability to send text messages, updates the Hypnotix IPTV player app with the ability to hide the mouse cursor in full-screen and forward keys towards MPV,

It also updates Captain, the suite of tools created by the Linux Mint for modern package management, to handle the installation of multiple packages via apt:// URLs, as well as the Update Manager utility to show a warning icon in the system tray if a restart is recommended after applying updates.

Last but not least, Linux Mint 22.3 adds a new "Include All" button to the mintbackup tool to make it easier for users to add all hidden files and folders before making a backup. Of course, this release also includes all the package updates and security patches from the upstream Ubuntu 24.04 LTS repositories.