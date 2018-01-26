from the angry-pixies dept.
Automotive giant Stellantis will stop selling its plug-in hybrid electric Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models and Chrysler Pacifica minivans in the United States amid sluggish electric vehicle sales, the company announced on Friday:
"Stellantis will phase out plug-in hybrid programs in North America beginning with the 2026 model year, and focus on more competitive electrified solutions, including hybrid and range-extended vehicles," the company said.
[...] Stellantis's decision comes three months after Chrysler recalled more than 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids in the United States and 20,000 Jeeps in Canada over concerns of a battery that could catch fire even when the vehicle was not running. The recall applied to Jeep Wranglers from 2021 to 2025, and Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2022 to 2025.
[...] In other company news, Stellantis announced on Friday it was partnering with Bolt, Europe's leading mobility platform, to explore the development of driverless autonomous vehicles for commercial operations across Europe.
A multinational automaker prepared to lay off more than 2,000 American workers in August after benefiting handsomely from the Biden administration's subsidies for electric-vehicle production:
Stellantis, the parent company to famous brands like Ram and Jeep, has been awarded hundreds of millions in grants from the federal government to promote its EV manufacturing. But the Biden administration's largesse has not prevented the company from laying off American workers.
In July, the Department of Energy awarded Stellantis subsidiary Chrysler a $334.8 million grant to convert a shuttered Illinois plant into a facility for building EVs and another $250 million grant to make a ...(aaaand, paywall)
The AP ran a story a few weeks ago foreshadowing this action:
The statement comes as the company faces increased capital spending to make the transition from gasoline vehicles to electric autos. It also has reported declining U.S. sales in the first quarter, and it has higher costs due to a new contract agreement reached last year with the United Auto Workers union. Stellantis has about 43,000 factory workers.
[...] Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has said his company has to work on cutting costs globally in order to keep electric vehicles affordable for the middle class. Electric vehicles, he has said, cost about 40% more than those powered by gasoline. Without cost reductions, EVs will be too expensive for the middle class, shrinking the market and driving costs up more, Tavares has said.
I've been working on cars for most of my life and my observation is Chrysler/Ram are the worst vehicles on the road. I also own two Jeeps that are 50+ years old, however Chrysler has ruined the Jeep name by what I assume is cutting corners to save money because they're poorly designed and flimsy. Interesting the powers that be at Stellantis don't seem to be concerned about these issues.
Previously: Chrysler to Go All-Electric by 2028, Starting with the Airflow in 2025
While Canadians flocked to purchase gas-powered vehicles over the summer, electric vehicle sales continued to nosedive, according to new data from Statistics Canada:
Electric vehicle sales dropped 35.2 per cent in June compared to last year. Zero-emission vehicles comprised only 7.9 per cent of total new motor vehicles sold that month, with 14,090 entering the market.
Meanwhile, 177,313 new motor vehicles were sold in Canada in June, up 6.2 per cent from June 2024.
"In dollar terms, sales increased 3.1 per cent during the same period. In June 2025, there were more new motor vehicles sold in every province compared with the same period in 2024," reads the Statistics Canada data.
"Sales of new passenger cars increased 19.5 per cent in June 2025, marking the first gain in this subsector since November 2024. In June 2025, sales of new trucks (+4.3 per cent) were also higher than one year earlier."
Despite dwindling sales, the Carney government remains committed to its electric vehicle mandate of having 60 per cent of all vehicles sold be ZEVs by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035, banning all motor vehicle sales.
General Motors said on Oct. 14 that it will bear a $1.6 billion loss to scale back its electric vehicle (EV) operations, citing weaker expected demand following recent U.S. policy changes that ended federal EV tax credits and loosened emissions rules:
The Detroit-based automaker said its Audit Committee approved the loss on Oct. 7, covering the three months ended Sept. 30. The company noted that the loss is part of its plan to realign EV production and factory operations to better match customer demand.
The decision was made after the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit on Sept. 30, part of a broader policy rollback under President Donald Trump.
[...] "Following recent U.S. government policy changes, including the termination of certain consumer tax incentives for EV purchases and the reduction in the stringency of emissions regulations, we expect the adoption rate of EVs to slow," GM said in a filing.
[...] According to the filing, $1.2 billion of the loss is related to non-cash impairments, mostly write-downs of EV assets. The remaining $400 million will be paid in cash for contract cancellations and commercial settlements tied to EV investments.
The company said its review of EV manufacturing and battery component investments is ongoing.
Electric vehicle demand is set to crash this month after tax credits vanish and buyers back away:
- J.D. Power predicts a 60% EV sales drop in October from September levels.
- Decline follows expiration of federal tax credits that boosted affordability.
- EVs will make up 5.2% of new sales, down from September's record 12.9%.
[...] The research firm, working with GlobalData, predicts 54,673 EV retail sales for October. If that figure holds, it represents a 43.1 percent decline compared with October 2024, when 96,085 electric vehicles were sold. That would also mean a slide in market share from 8.5 percent to just 5.2 percent.
[...] "The automotive industry is experiencing a significant recalibration in the electric vehicle segment," said J.D. Power data analyst Tyson Jominy. "The recent EV market correction underscores a critical lesson: Consumers prefer having access to a range of powertrain options."
Perhaps the wildest bit of this entire thing is that it could've been even worse for EVs. Many brands, including Hyundai, GM, and Tesla, rolled out different methods to ease the pain of losing the federal tax credit.
(Score: 2) by ese002 on Tuesday January 20, @04:55AM
They say that they dropping plugin hybrids in order to "focus on more competitive electrified solutions, including hybrid and range-extended vehicles". How is a range-extended vehicle not a plugin-hybrid? I guess a battery/fuel cell vehicle could qualify but that doesn't seem very likely. Maybe the article explains but it is paywalled.