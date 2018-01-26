"Stellantis will phase out plug-in hybrid programs in North America beginning with the 2026 model year, and focus on more competitive electrified solutions, including hybrid and range-extended vehicles," the company said.

[...] Stellantis's decision comes three months after Chrysler recalled more than 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids in the United States and 20,000 Jeeps in Canada over concerns of a battery that could catch fire even when the vehicle was not running. The recall applied to Jeep Wranglers from 2021 to 2025, and Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2022 to 2025.

[...] In other company news, Stellantis announced on Friday it was partnering with Bolt, Europe's leading mobility platform, to explore the development of driverless autonomous vehicles for commercial operations across Europe.