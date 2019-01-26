As millions of us embark on New Year pledges to eat better, exercise more and learn something new, research published today suggests hobbies could do more than improve your personal life, they could make you better at work.

The study by researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Erasmus University Rotterdam explored how 'leisure crafting' - intentionally shaping your free time through goal setting, learning and connection - does not just boost well-being outside the office but can spill over into creativity, engagement, and meaning at work, especially for older employees.

Published in the journal Human Relations, the findings show that giving people simple, doable advice about how to grow through their hobbies can make a real difference in their daily lives.

"It's already known that hobbies are good for your well-being," said lead author Dr Paraskevas Petrou, of Erasmus School of Social & Behavioural Sciences.

"But our study shows that hobbies don't just make you happier, they can also help you feel more fulfilled and creative at work. This goes beyond just relaxing or having fun - like binge-watching Netflix - and turns the hobby into something that helps people grow."

Co-author Prof George Michaelides, from UEA's Norwich Business School, added: "We were surprised to see that leisure crafting had a stronger effect at work than in people's personal lives. We had expected equal benefits in both areas.

"One possible reason is that people who took part in our study were already fairly satisfied with their lives outside work, but their work life had more room for improvement. If what people do outside work can also have this positive impact on them in the workplace, organizations should support staff not just in their jobs, but in all areas of their lives."

[...] Co-author Prof Laura Den Dulk, also of Erasmus University Rotterdam, said: "What makes this study different is that we didn't just ask people how they feel. We asked them to take a small, specific action - to approach their hobby in a new way - and then we saw how it actually affected their lives week by week.

"This is a reminder that people aren't just employees - they're whole individuals, and supporting their personal growth outside of work can have a positive impact inside the workplace too."

[...] The authors say there are several ways in which organizations can maximize the benefits of leisure crafting. For example, they could be more aware that their employees are more than just workers and help staff to realize their full potential outside work.

This could be by making hobbies eligible for the use of employee or personal development funds and recognizing leisure-time commitments, 'me-time' and leisure-time projects as a life domain that is also important next to, for example, family commitments.

They could also offer similar interventions to their employees, either as online or on-site masterclasses or personal development modules that can help employees grow in a holistic rather than in an exclusively work-related way.