Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Nvidia Wanted Pirated Book Stash Access

posted by hubie on Friday January 23, @04:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the yarrrvidia dept.
News

looorg writes:

https://torrentfreak.com/nvidia-contacted-annas-archive-to-secure-access-to-millions-of-pirated-books/

'NVIDIA Contacted Anna's Archive to Secure Access to Millions of Pirated Books'

The new complaint alleges that "competitive pressures drove NVIDIA to piracy", which allegedly included collaborating with the controversial Anna's Archive library.

According to the amended complaint, a member of Nvidia's data strategy team reached out to Anna's Archive to find out what the pirate library could offer the trillion-dollar company

"Within a week of contacting Anna's Archive, and days after being warned by Anna's Archive of the illegal nature of their collections, NVIDIA management gave 'the green light' to proceed with the piracy. Anna's Archive offered NVIDIA millions of pirated copyrighted books."

Busted? Well at least they asked. Meta blamed it on porno. Will there be any fallout?

Original Submission


«  Textbooks Were Wrong: Human Hair Doesn't Grow the Way Scientists Thought
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Nvidia Wanted Pirated Book Stash Access | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday January 23, @04:43AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Friday January 23, @04:43AM (#1431006) Journal

    Books from past centuries are important. Take all those books we have and make them ROM. Add some index on top.

    Stuff the contraption into all computers made. No decay, like on flash memory storage.

    I believe giants like TSMC or NVIDIA are competent for such simple civilized project.

    --
    Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(1)