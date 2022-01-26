from the yarrrvidia dept.
https://torrentfreak.com/nvidia-contacted-annas-archive-to-secure-access-to-millions-of-pirated-books/
'NVIDIA Contacted Anna's Archive to Secure Access to Millions of Pirated Books'
The new complaint alleges that "competitive pressures drove NVIDIA to piracy", which allegedly included collaborating with the controversial Anna's Archive library.
According to the amended complaint, a member of Nvidia's data strategy team reached out to Anna's Archive to find out what the pirate library could offer the trillion-dollar company
"Within a week of contacting Anna's Archive, and days after being warned by Anna's Archive of the illegal nature of their collections, NVIDIA management gave 'the green light' to proceed with the piracy. Anna's Archive offered NVIDIA millions of pirated copyrighted books."
Busted? Well at least they asked. Meta blamed it on porno. Will there be any fallout?
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday January 23, @04:43AM
Books from past centuries are important. Take all those books we have and make them ROM. Add some index on top.
Stuff the contraption into all computers made. No decay, like on flash memory storage.
I believe giants like TSMC or NVIDIA are competent for such simple civilized project.
