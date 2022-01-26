In Iran, not only mobile and fixed networks are jammed, but also Starlink. We explain how this is likely achieved despite thousands of satellites.

Reliable information is challenging to come by, as practically the entire country has been offline since the evening of January 8; the content delivery network Cloudflare registers almost no more data traffic from Iran, and the internet observation group Netblocks also speaks of a complete communication blockade.

One of the few digital ways out currently leads via satellite through the global network Starlink by SpaceX. Although usage is forbidden in Iran, terminals are smuggled into the country, and SpaceX tolerates their use; since January 13, it has even been free of charge. However, activists are reporting that Starlink is also functioning increasingly poorly in Iran, and users are being actively tracked. But how can a system of thousands of satellites be jammed from the ground, and how does the regime find users of the devices without access to customer data or the network ?

The US organization Holistic Resilience, which helps Iranians secure their internet access, speaks of around 50,000 users in the country. In this article, we will explore how Starlink works, why it functions in Iran, and how the Iranian government is likely jamming the network. While neither the regime nor SpaceX likes to reveal their cards, hackers and journalists are not deterred by this, and the laws of physics apply to everyone.