from the cloudflop-again dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
On January 8, 2026, a seemingly innocuous code change at Cloudflare triggered a cascade of DNS resolution failures across the internet, affecting millions of users worldwide. The culprit wasn't a cyberattack, server outage, or configuration error — it was something far more subtle: the order in which DNS records appeared in responses from 1.1.1.1, one of the world's most popular public DNS resolvers.
[...] The story begins on December 2, 2025, when Cloudflare engineers introduced what appeared to be a routine optimization to their DNS caching system. The change was designed to reduce memory usage — a worthy goal for infrastructure serving millions of queries per second. After testing in their development environment for over a month, the change began its global rollout on January 7, 2026.
By January 8 at 17:40 UTC, the update had reached 90% of Cloudflare's DNS servers. Within 39 minutes, the company had declared an incident as reports of DNS resolution failures poured in from around the world. The rollback began immediately, but it took another hour and a half to fully restore service.
The affected timeframe was relatively short — less than two hours from incident declaration to resolution — but the impact was significant. Users across multiple platforms and operating systems found themselves unable to access websites and services that relied on CNAME records, a fundamental building block of modern DNS infrastructure.
To understand what went wrong, it's essential to grasp how DNS CNAME (Canonical Name) records work. When you visit a website like www.example.com, your request might follow a chain of aliases before reaching the final destination:
Each step in this chain has its own Time-To-Live (TTL) value, indicating how long the record can be cached. When some records in the chain expire while others remain valid, DNS resolvers like 1.1.1.1 can optimize by only resolving the expired portions and combining them with cached data. This optimization is where the trouble began.
The problematic change was deceptively simple. Previously, when merging cached CNAME records with newly resolved data, Cloudflare's code created a new list and placed CNAME records first:
let mut answer_rrs = Vec::with_capacity(entry.answer.len() + self.records.len());
answer_rrs.extend_from_slice(&self.records); // CNAMEs first
answer_rrs.extend_from_slice(&entry.answer); // Then A/AAAA records
To save memory allocations, engineers changed this to append CNAMEs to the existing answer list. This seemingly minor optimization had a profound consequence: CNAME records now sometimes appeared after the final resolved answers instead of before them.
The reason this change caused widespread failures lies in how many DNS client implementations process responses. Some clients, including the widely-used getaddrinfo function in glibc (the GNU C Library used by most Linux systems), parse DNS responses sequentially while tracking the expected record name.
When processing a response in the correct order:
- Find records for www.example.com
- Encounter www.example.com CNAME cdn.example.com
- Update expected name to cdn.example.com
- Find cdn.example.com A 198.51.100.1
- Success!
But when CNAMEs appear after A records:
- Find records for www.example.com
- Ignore cdn.example.com A 198.51.100.1 (doesn't match expected name)
- Encounter www.example.com CNAME cdn.example.com
- Update expected name to cdn.example.com
- No more records found — resolution fails
This sequential parsing approach, while seemingly fragile, made sense when it was implemented. It's efficient, requires minimal memory, and worked reliably for decades because most DNS implementations naturally placed CNAME records first.
The impact of this change was far-reaching but unevenly distributed. The primary victims were systems using glibc's getaddrinfo function, which includes most traditional Linux distributions that don't use systemd-resolved as an intermediary caching layer.
Perhaps most dramatically affected were certain Cisco ethernet switches. Three specific models experienced spontaneous reboot loops when they received responses with reordered CNAMEs from 1.1.1.1. Cisco has since published a service document describing the issue, highlighting how deeply this problem penetrated into network infrastructure.
Interestingly, many modern systems were unaffected. Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android all use different DNS resolution libraries that handle record ordering more flexibly. Even on Linux, distributions using systemd-resolved were protected because the local caching resolver reconstructed responses according to its own ordering logic.
At the heart of this incident lies a fundamental ambiguity in RFC 1034, the 1987 specification that defines much of DNS behavior.
The phrase "possibly preface" suggests that CNAME records should appear before other records, but the language isn't normative. RFC 1034 predates RFC 2119 (published in 1997), which standardized the use of keywords like "MUST" and "SHOULD" to indicate requirements versus suggestions.
Further complicating matters, RFC 1034 also states that "the difference in ordering of the RRs in the answer section is not significant," though this comment appears in the context of a specific example comparing two A records, not different record types.
This ambiguity has persisted for nearly four decades, with different implementers reaching different conclusions about what the specification requires.
One of the most puzzling aspects of this incident is how it survived testing for over a month without detection. The answer reveals the complexity of modern internet infrastructure and the challenges of comprehensive testing.
Cloudflare's testing environment likely used systems that weren't affected by the change. Most modern operating systems handle DNS record ordering gracefully, and many Linux systems use systemd-resolved, which masks the underlying issue. The specific combination of factors needed to trigger the problem — direct use of glibc's resolver with CNAME chains from 1.1.1.1 — may not have been present in their test scenarios.
This highlights a broader challenge in infrastructure testing: the internet's diversity means that edge cases can have mainstream impact. What works in a controlled testing environment may fail when exposed to the full complexity of real-world deployments.
The DNS community's response to this incident has been swift and constructive. Cloudflare has committed to maintaining CNAME-first ordering in their responses and has authored an Internet-Draft proposing to clarify the ambiguous language in the original RFC.
The proposed specification would explicitly require CNAME records to appear before other record types in DNS responses, codifying what has been common practice for decades. If adopted, this would prevent similar incidents in the future by removing the ambiguity that allowed different interpretations.
The incident also sparked broader discussions about DNS implementation robustness. While Cloudflare's change exposed fragility in some client implementations, it also highlighted the importance of defensive programming in critical infrastructure components.
[...] The incident revealed an even deeper complexity: even when CNAME records appear first, their internal ordering can cause problems.
[...] For the broader DNS community, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of specification clarity and comprehensive testing. As internet infrastructure continues to evolve, identifying and resolving these legacy ambiguities becomes increasingly important.
The incident also highlights the value of diverse DNS resolver implementations. The fact that different resolvers handle record ordering differently provided natural resilience — when one approach failed, others continued working.
The January 8, 2026 DNS incident demonstrates how seemingly minor changes to critical infrastructure can have far-reaching consequences. A memory optimization that moved CNAME records from the beginning to the end of DNS responses triggered failures across multiple platforms and caused network equipment to reboot.
At its core, this was a story about assumptions — assumptions built into 40-year-old specifications, assumptions made by implementers over decades, and assumptions about how systems would behave under different conditions. When those assumptions collided with reality, the result was a brief but significant disruption to internet connectivity.
[...] As Cloudflare's engineers learned, sometimes the order of things matters more than we realize. In the complex world of internet infrastructure, even the smallest details can have the largest consequences.