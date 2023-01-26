The remains, found in the Grotte à Hominidés cave, include lower jawbones from two adults and a toddler, along with teeth, a thigh bone and vertebrae. The thigh bone bears hyena bite marks, indicating the individual may have been prey. The fossils present a mosaic: the face is relatively flat and gracile, resembling later Homo sapiens, while other features like the brow ridge and overall skull shape remain archaic, akin to earlier Homo species.

This mix of characteristics places the population at a critical evolutionary juncture. Paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin, lead author of the study, stated, "I would be cautious about labeling them as 'the last common ancestor,' but they are plausibly close to the populations from which later African H. sapiens and Eurasian Neanderthal and Denisovan - lineages ultimately emerged."

[...] The find directly challenges the traditional "out-of-Africa" model, which holds that anatomically modern humans evolved in Africa around 200,000 years ago before migrating and replacing other hominin species. Instead, it supports a more complex picture where early human populations left Africa well before fully modern traits had evolved, with differentiation happening across continents.

"The fossils show a mosaic of primitive and derived traits, consistent with evolutionary differentiation already underway during this period, while reinforcing a deep African ancestry for the H. sapiens lineage," Hublin added.

Detailed analysis reveals the nuanced transition. One jaw shows a long, low shape similar to H. erectus, but its teeth and internal features resemble both modern humans and Neanderthals. The right canine is slender and small, akin to modern humans, while some incisor roots are longer, closer to Neanderthals. The molars present a unique blend, sharing traits with North African teeth, the Spanish species H. antecessor and archaic African H. erectus.