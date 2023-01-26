from the written-in-stone dept.
A stunning discovery in a Moroccan cave is forcing scientists to reconsider the narrative of human origins. Unearthed from a site in Casablanca, 773,000-year-old fossils display a perplexing blend of ancient and modern features, suggesting that key traits of our species emerged far earlier and across a wider geographic area than previously believed:
The remains, found in the Grotte à Hominidés cave, include lower jawbones from two adults and a toddler, along with teeth, a thigh bone and vertebrae. The thigh bone bears hyena bite marks, indicating the individual may have been prey. The fossils present a mosaic: the face is relatively flat and gracile, resembling later Homo sapiens, while other features like the brow ridge and overall skull shape remain archaic, akin to earlier Homo species.
This mix of characteristics places the population at a critical evolutionary juncture. Paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin, lead author of the study, stated, "I would be cautious about labeling them as 'the last common ancestor,' but they are plausibly close to the populations from which later African H. sapiens and Eurasian Neanderthal and Denisovan - lineages ultimately emerged."
[...] The find directly challenges the traditional "out-of-Africa" model, which holds that anatomically modern humans evolved in Africa around 200,000 years ago before migrating and replacing other hominin species. Instead, it supports a more complex picture where early human populations left Africa well before fully modern traits had evolved, with differentiation happening across continents.
"The fossils show a mosaic of primitive and derived traits, consistent with evolutionary differentiation already underway during this period, while reinforcing a deep African ancestry for the H. sapiens lineage," Hublin added.
Detailed analysis reveals the nuanced transition. One jaw shows a long, low shape similar to H. erectus, but its teeth and internal features resemble both modern humans and Neanderthals. The right canine is slender and small, akin to modern humans, while some incisor roots are longer, closer to Neanderthals. The molars present a unique blend, sharing traits with North African teeth, the Spanish species H. antecessor and archaic African H. erectus.
Ars Technica is reporting on a paper published on 7 July 2022 in the journal Science, where researchers believe they've identified one of the first vertebrates.
From the article:
A group of organisms called yunnanozoans had gills, precursor to jaws.
Because we're a member of the group, it's easy to see vertebrates as the pinnacle of evolution, a group capable of producing bats, birds, and giant whales in addition to ourselves. But when they first evolved, vertebrates were anything but a sure thing. They branched off from a group that lived in the mud and didn't need to tell its top from its bottom or its left from its right, and so ended up losing an organized nerve cord. Our closest non-vertebrate relatives re-established a nerve cord (on the wrong side of the body, naturally) but couldn't be bothered with niceties like a skeleton.
How exactly vertebrates came out of this hasn't been clear, and the probable lack of a skeleton in our immediate ancestors has helped ensure that we don't have a lot of fossils to help clarify matters.
But in Thursday's issue of Science, researchers have re-evaluated some enigmatic fossils that date back to the Cambrian period and settled several arguments about exactly what features the yunnanozoans had. The answers include cartilaginous structures that supported gills and a possible ancestor to what became our lower jaw. In the process, they show that yunnanozoans are likely the earliest branch of the vertebrate tree.
[...]
You can get a sense of what a yunnanozoan looks like from the image above. The soft tissue down its flanks was divided into segments, a feature in both our closest living non-vertebrate relatives (the amphioxus or lancelet) and is present in vertebrate embryos but generally gets lost as they proceed through development into adults. Near the animal's head—and it does have a clear head and mouth—there's also an array of arched structures that look a lot like the similarly located gill arches found near the head of modern fish.
Journal Reference:
Qingyi Tian, Fangchen Zhao, Han Zeng, et al., Ultrastructure reveals ancestral vertebrate pharyngeal skeleton in yunnanozoans, Science, 377, 6602, 2022. DOI: 10.1126/science.abm2708
Oldest vertebrate fossil heart ever found tells a 380 million-year-old story of evolution:
In the limestone ranges of Western Australia's Kimberley region, near the town of Fitzroy Crossing, you'll find one of the world's best-preserved ancient reef complexes.
Here lie the remnants of myriad prehistoric marine animals, including placoderms, a prehistoric class of fish that represents some of our earliest jawed ancestors.
Placoderms were the rulers of the ancient seas, rivers and lakes. They were the most abundant and diverse fishes of the Devonian Period (419–359 million years ago)—but died out at the end in a mass extinction event.
Studying placoderms is important as they provide insight into the origins of the jawed vertebrate body plan (vertebrates are animals with backbones). For instance, placoderms have revealed when the first jaws, teeth, paired skull bones and paired limbs evolved. They've also taught us about the origins of internal fertilization and live birth in vertebrate evolution.
Now, in a paper published in Science, we detail our findings of the oldest three-dimensionally preserved heart from a vertebrate—in this case a jawed vertebrate. This placoderm heart is about 380 million years old, and 250 million years older than the previous oldest vertebrate heart.