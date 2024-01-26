OpenAI has decided to incorporate advertisements into its ChatGPT service for free users and those on the lower-tier Go plan, a shift announced just days ago:
The company plans to begin testing these ads in the United States by the end of January 2026, placing them at the bottom of responses where they match the context of the conversation. Officials insist the ads will be clearly marked, optional to personalize, and kept away from sensitive subjects. Higher-paying subscribers on Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise levels will remain ad-free, preserving a premium experience for those willing to pay.
This development comes as OpenAI grapples with enormous operational costs, including a staggering $1.4 trillion infrastructure expansion to keep pace with demand. Annualized revenue reached $20 billion in 2025, a tenfold increase from two years prior, yet the burn rate on computing power and development continues to outstrip income from subscriptions alone. Analysts like Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI project that if executed properly, ads could bring in $25 billion annually by 2030, providing a vital lifeline for sustainability.
[...] The timing of OpenAI's announcement reveals underlying pressures in the industry. As one observer put it, "OpenAI Moves First on Ads While Google Waits. The Timing Tells You Everything." With ChatGPT boasting 800 million weekly users compared to Gemini's 650 million monthly active ones, OpenAI can't afford to lag in revenue generation. Delaying could jeopardize the company's future, according to tech analyst Ben Thompson, who warned that postponing ads "risks the entire company."
[...] From a broader view, this reflects how Big Tech giants are reshaping technology to serve their bottom lines, often at the expense of individual freedoms. If ads become the norm in AI chatbots, it might accelerate a divide between those who can afford untainted access and those stuck with sponsored content. Critics argue this model echoes past controversies, like Meta's data scandals, fueling distrust in how personal interactions are commodified.
Google confirms AI search will have ads, but they may look different:
Google Ads are not going anywhere. Eventually, AI Search results on Google and likely other properties will have ads.
Google recently reported $56.57 billion in revenue from ads on Search and YouTube. You obviously can't expect ads to disappear from its search business.
Right now, Google has two AI features.
The first is AI Overviews, which appears at the top of the search results with answers scraped from publishers that Google does not want to pay.
The second and more powerful feature is AI Mode, which offers a ChatGPT-like personalized experience.
Google has already confirmed it plans to integrate services like Gmail and Drive into Google AI Mode to create a new personalized experience where AI knows everything about you.
In a podcast [28:12 --JE], Google's Robby Stein argued that the Google Ads business is not going anywhere, but it will evolve to support the new landscape.
Robby Stein says Google does not see them [ads] going away, but the experience could change.
"...you could take a picture of your shoes and say, 'Hey, these are my shoes. What are other cool shoes like this?' And we could answer that now or help provide you context with that. Or you could ask about this really cool restaurant question. It can be five sentences about all your allergies, issues with this. I have this big group. I want to make sure it's got light. What can I book in advance? And you can put that into Google now too," Robby argues while explaining where ads could fit into the AI experience.
"I think that's an opportunity for the future to be even more helpful for you, particularly in an advertising context. And so we started some experiments on ads within AI Mode and within Google AI experiences," he added.
At this point, it looks like Google wants you to use AI Mode for personal questions, and based on those questions, it could show personalized ads.
Google is already testing ads in AI Search in a limited form, and we'll likely learn more about its plans next year.
Related: Google's Gemini Deep Research Can Now Read Your Gmail and Rummage Through Google Drive
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday January 25, @01:21PM
The now inevitable outcome of financial collapse is already unavoidable for LLMs. Microsoft's OpenAI has lost tens of billions already [wheresyoured.at] with no end in sight. The question is not when it will turn profitable, it can't. More money has been spent than what can be recovered. It's so far down that path that nothing can turn that around and recover the sunk costs. The only question now is who will be left holding the bag at the end. There's still money to be made as long as the scammers can keep that bubble swelling further, but at some point there will be no new layers of money from fresh chumps aka high risk investors. That last layer will lose their shirt. The music is still playing and there are still a few chairs left but ...
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.