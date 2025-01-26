Am not a big fan of Power(s)Hell, but British Tech site TheRegister announced its creator Jeffery Snover is retiring after moving from M$ to G$ a few years ago.

In that write-up, Snover details how the original name for Cmdlets was Functional Units, or FUs:

"This abbreviation reflected the Unix smart-ass culture I was embracing at the time. Plus I was developing this in a hostile environment, and my sense of diplomacy was not yet fully operational."

Reading that sentence, it would seem his "sense of diplomacy" has eventually come online. 😉

While he didn't start at M$ until the late 90's, that kind of thinking would have served him well in an old Usenet Flame War.

Happy retirement, Jeffrey!

(IMHO, maybe he’ll do something fun with his time, like finally embrace bash and python.)