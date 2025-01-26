After the failures of the first two Dojo supercomputers, fingers crossed that Dojo3 will be the first truly successful variant.

Elon Musk has confirmed on X that Tesla has restarted work on the Dojo3 supercomputer following the new success of its AI5 chip design. The billionaire stated in a recent X post that the AI5 chip design is now in "good shape", enabling Tesla to shuffle resources back to the Dojo 3 project. Musk also added that he is hiring more people to help build the chips that will inevitably be used in Tesla's next-gen supercomputer.

This news follows Tesla's decision that it was cancelling Dojo's wafer-level processor initiative in late 2025. Dojo 3 has gone through several iterations since Elon Musk first chimed in on the project, but according to Musk's latest thoughts on it, Dojo 3 will be the first Tesla-built supercomputer to take advantage of purely in-house hardware only. Previous iterations, such as Dojo2, took advantage of a mixture of in-house chips and Nvidia AI GPUs.

[...] According to Musk, the Dojo3 will use AI5/AI6 or AI7, the latter two being part of Musk's new 9-month cadence roadmap. AI5 is AI5 is almost ready for deployment and is Tesla's most competitive chip yet, yielding Hopper-class performance on a single chip and Blackwell-class performance with two chips working together using "much less power". Work on Dojo 3 coincides directly with Musk's new nine-month release cycle, where Tesla will start producing new chips every nine months, starting with its AI6 chip. AI7, we believe, will likely be an iterative upgrade to AI6; building a brand new architecture every 9 months would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Dojo3 will prove to be successful. Dojo 1 was supposed to be one of the most powerful supercomputers when it was built, but competition from Nvidia prevented that from happening, among other problems. Dojo 2 was cancelled mid-way through development. If Tesla can deliver competitive performance with Nvidia GPUs consistently, Dojo 3 has the potential to be Tesla's first truly successful supercomputer. Elon also hinted that Dojo 3 will be used for "space-based AI compute".