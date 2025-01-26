In the fast-paced world of modern web development, we've witnessed an alarming trend: the systematic over-engineering of the simplest HTML elements. A recent deep dive into the popular Shadcn UI library has revealed a shocking reality – what should be a single line of HTML has ballooned into a complex system requiring multiple dependencies, hundreds of lines of code, and several kilobytes of JavaScript just to render a basic radio button.

<input type="radio" name="beverage" value="coffee" />

Let's start with what should be the end: a functional radio button in HTML.

This single line of code has worked reliably for over 30 years. It's accessible by default, works across all browsers, requires zero JavaScript, and provides exactly the functionality users expect. Yet somehow, the modern web development ecosystem has convinced itself that this isn't good enough.

The Shadcn radio button component imports from @radix-ui/react-radio-group and lucide-react , creating a dependency chain that ultimately results in 215 lines of React code importing 7 additional files. This is for functionality that browsers have provided natively since the early days of the web.

Underneath Shadcn lies Radix UI, described as "a low-level UI component library with a focus on accessibility, customization and developer experience." The irony is palpable – in the name of improving developer experience, they've created a system that's exponentially more complex than the native alternative.

[...] The complexity isn't just academic – it has real-world consequences. The Shadcn radio button implementation adds several kilobytes of JavaScript to applications. Users must wait for this JavaScript to load, parse, and execute before they can interact with what should be a basic form element.

[...] The radio button crisis is a symptom of a larger problem in web development: we've lost sight of the elegance and power of web standards. HTML was designed to be simple, accessible, and performant. When we replace a single line of HTML with hundreds of lines of JavaScript, we're not innovating – we're regressing.

The most radical thing modern web developers can do is embrace simplicity. Use native HTML elements. Write semantic markup. Leverage browser capabilities instead of fighting them. Your users will thank you with faster load times, better accessibility, and more reliable experiences.

As the original article author eloquently concluded: "It's just a radio button." And sometimes, that's exactly what it should be – nothing more, nothing less.