Satya Nadella talked about how AI should benefit people and how it can avoid a bubble.

“The zeitgeist is a little bit about the admiration for AI in its abstract form or as technology. But I think we, as a global community, have to get to a point where we are using it to do something that changes the outcomes of people and communities and countries and industries,” Nadella said. “Otherwise, I don’t think this makes much sense, right? In fact, I would say we will quickly lose even the social permission to actually take something like energy, which is a scarce resource, and use it to generate these tokens, if these tokens are not improving health outcomes, education outcomes, public sector efficiency, private sector competitiveness across all sectors, small and large. And that, to me, is ultimately the goal.”

The rush to build AI infrastructure is putting a strain on many different resources. For example, we’re in the middle of a memory chip shortage because of the massive demand for HBM that AI GPUs require. It’s estimated that data centers will consume 70% of memory chips made this year, with the shortage going beyond RAM modules and SSDs and starting to affect other components and products like GPUs and smartphones.

[...] Aside from talking about the impact of AI on people, the two industry leaders also covered the AI bubble. Many industry leaders and institutions are warning about an AI bubble, especially as tech companies are continually pouring money into its development while only seeing limited benefits. “For this not to be a bubble, by definition, it requires that the benefits of this [technology] are much more evenly spread. I mean, I think, a tell-tale sign of if it’s a bubble would be if all we’re talking about are the tech firms,” said the Microsoft chief. “If all we talk about is what’s happening to the technology side, then it’s just purely supply side.”