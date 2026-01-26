A review of more than 1,000 studies suggests that using technology to communicate with others is better than nothing – but still not as good as face-to-face interactions.

Researchers found that people are less engaged and don't have the same positive emotional responses when they use technology, like video calls or texting, to connect with others, compared to when they meet in person.

The results were clear, said Brad Bushman, co-author of the study and professor of communication at The Ohio State University.

"If there is no other choice than computer-mediated communication, then it is certainly better than nothing," Bushman said. "But if there is a possibility of meeting in person, then using technology instead is a poor substitute."

The study was published online yesterday (Jan. 6, 2026) in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.

Lead author Roy Baumeister, professor of psychology at the University of Queensland, said: "Electronic communication is here to stay, so we need to learn how to integrate it into our lives. But if it replaces live interactions, you're going to be missing some important benefits and probably be less fulfilled."

Research has shown the importance of social interactions for psychological and physical health. But the issue for computer-mediated communication is that it is "socializing alone," the researchers said. You are communicating with others, but you're by yourself when you do it. The question becomes, is that important?

[...] A good example of the superiority of in-person communication is laughter, Bushman said. "We found a lot of research that shows real health benefits to laughing out loud, but we couldn't find any health benefits to typing LOL in a text or social media post," he said.

Another key finding was that numerous studies showed that educational outcomes were superior in in-person classes compared to those done online. Some of these studies were conducted during the COVID pandemic, when teachers were forced to teach their students online.