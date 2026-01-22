Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breakthrough Wireless Transceiver Transmits Data 24 Times Faster Than 5G Connections

posted by mrpg on Thursday January 29, @10:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-not-fast,-it's-speed dept.
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

The following story:

The future is analog.

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine have developed a transceiver that works in the 140 GHz range and can transmit data at up to 120 Gbps, that's about 15 gigabytes per second. By comparison, the fastest commercially available wireless technologies are theoretically limited to 30 Gbps (Wi-Fi 7) and 5 Gbps (5G mmWave). According to UC Irvine News, these new speeds could match most fiber optic cables used in data centers and other commercial applications, usually around at 100 Gbps. The team published their findings in two papers — the “bits-to-antenna” transmitter and the “antenna-to-bits” receiver — on the IEEE Journal of Solid-State Circuits.

“The Federal Communications Commission and 6G standards bodies are looking at the 100-gigahertz spectrum as the new frontier,” lead author Zisong Wang told the university publication. “But as such speeds, conventional transmitters that create signals using digital-to-analog converters are incredibly complex and power-hungry, and face what we call a DAC bottleneck.” The team replaced the DAC with three in-sync sub-transmitters, which only required 230 milliwatts to operate.

Original Submission


«  Red Dwarfs are Too Dim to Generate Complex Life
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Breakthrough Wireless Transceiver Transmits Data 24 Times Faster Than 5G Connections | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.