"We know the algorithm is dumb and needs massive improvements, but at least you can see us struggle to make it better in real-time and with transparency. No other social media companies do this," Musk posted in a repost fronm [sic] the platform's engineering team,

His post was in response to the eam account post on Monday which reads: "We have open-sourced our new X algorithm, powered by the same transformer architecture as xAI's Grok model."

[...] "The code reveals a sophisticated system powered by Grok, xAI's open-source transformer. No manual heuristics. No hidden thumb on the scale. The algorithm predicts 15 different user actions and uses 'attention masking' to ensure each post is scored independently, eliminating batch bias. Most interesting? A built-in Author Diversity Scorer prevents any single account from dominating your feed," he continued.

"Researchers, competitors, and critics can now verify exactly how content gets promoted or filtered. Facebook won't do this. TikTok won't do this. YouTube won't do this."

[...] The source code is primarily written in Rust and Python, and the model retrieves posts from two sources, including accounts that a user follows and a wider pool of content identified through machine-learning-based discovery, according to technical documentation, Cryptonews.com reported.