Leaders think their AI deployments are succeeding. The data tells a different story.

Apparently leaders and bosses thinks that AI is great and are improving things at their companies. Their employees are less certain. Bosses wants AI solutions. Employees not so much. As they don't produce the results that their bosses wants or thinks that it should or does.

Executives we surveyed overwhelmingly said their company has a clear AI strategy, that adoption is widespread, and that employees are encouraged to experiment and build their own solutions. The rest of the workforce disagrees.

The more experienced the staff the less confident they are in the AI solutions. The more you know the less you trust the snake oil?

Even in populations we'd expect to be ahead - tech companies and language-intensive functions - most AI use remains surface-level.

https://www.sectionai.com/ai/the-ai-proficiency-report

https://fortune.com/2026/01/21/ai-workers-toxic-relationship-trust-confidence-collapses-training-manpower-group/