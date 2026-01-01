Some of the UK's most popular takeaway dishes contain more salt than their labels indicate, with some meals containing more than recommended daily guidelines, new research has shown.

Scientists found 47% of takeaway foods that were analysed in the survey exceeded their declared salt levels, with curries, pasta and pizza dishes often failing to match what their menus claim.

While not all restaurants provided salt levels on their menus, some meals from independent restaurants in Reading contained more than 10g of salt in a single portion. The UK daily recommended salt intake for an adult is 6g.

Perhaps surprisingly, traditional fish and chip shop meals contained relatively low levels of salt, as it is only added after cooking and on request.

The University of Reading research, published today (Wednesday, 21 January) in the journal PLOS One, was carried out to examine the accuracy of menu food labelling and the variation in salt content between similar dishes.

[...] "Food companies have been reducing salt levels in shop-bought foods in recent years, but our research shows that eating out is often a salty affair. Menu labels are supposed to help people make better food choices, but almost half the foods we tested with salt labels contained more salt than declared. The public needs to be aware that menu labels are rough guides at best, not accurate measures."

[...] The research team's key findings include:

Meat pizzas had the highest salt concentration at 1.6g per 100g.

Pasta dishes contained the most salt per serving, averaging 7.2g, which is more than a full day's recommended intake in a single meal. One pasta dish contained as much as 11.2g of salt.

Curry dishes showed the greatest variation, with salt levels ranging from 2.3g to 9.4g per dish.

Chips from fish and chip shops – where salt is typically only added after cooking and on request – had the lowest salt levels at just 0.2g per serving, compared to chips from other outlets which averaged 1g per serving.

The World Health Organization estimates that excess salt intake contributes to 1.8 million deaths worldwide each year.