The Northrop YF-23 "Black Widow II" is often remembered as the loser of the Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) competition against the Lockheed F-22, but experts argue it offered a superior—albeit different—vision of future air combat.

Prioritizing extreme stealth and supercruise speed over the F-22's agility and thrust vectoring, the YF-23 featured a unique diamond-shaped design and advanced heat suppression optimized for deep penetration missions.

While the Air Force ultimately chose the more versatile F-22 for its dogfighting capabilities, the YF-23's "stealth-first" philosophy proved prophetic, influencing modern designs like the B-21 Raider and validating the shift toward long-range, beyond-visual-range warfare.