Signal Foundation president Meredith Whittaker said artificial intelligence agents embedded within operating systems are eroding the practical security guarantees of end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

The remarks were made during an interview with Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos. While encryption remains mathematically sound, Whittaker argued that its real-world protections are increasingly bypassed by the privileged position AI systems occupy inside modern user environments.

Whittaker, a veteran researcher who spent more than a decade at Google, pointed to a fundamental shift in the threat model where AI agents integrated into core operating systems are being granted expansive access to user data, undermining the assumptions that secure messaging platforms like Signal are built on. To function as advertised, these agents must be able to read messages, access credentials, and interact across applications, collapsing the isolation that E2EE relies on.

This concern is not theoretical. A recent investigation by cybersecurity researcher Jamieson O'Reilly uncovered exposed deployments of Clawdbot, an open-source AI agent framework, that were directly linked to encrypted messaging platforms such as Signal. In one particularly serious case, an operator had configured Signal device-linking credentials inside a publicly accessible control panel. As a result, anyone who discovered the interface could pair a new device to the account and read private messages in plaintext, effectively nullifying Signal's encryption.

[...] During the interview, she described how AI agents are marketed as helpful assistants but require sweeping permissions to work. As Whittaker explained, these systems are pitched as tools that can coordinate events or communicate on a user's behalf, but to do so they must access calendars, browsers, payment methods, and private messaging apps like Signal, placing decrypted messages directly within reach of the operating system.