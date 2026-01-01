In 1978, Intel introduced the 8086 processor, a revolutionary chip that led to the modern x86 architecture. Unlike modern 64-bit processors, however, the 8086 is a 16-bit chip. Its arithmetic/logic unit (ALU) operates on 16-bit values, performing arithmetic operations such as addition and subtraction, as well as logic operations including bitwise AND, OR, and XOR. The 8086's ALU is a complicated part of the chip, performing 28 operations in total.1

[...] The ALU is the heart of a processor, performing arithmetic and logic operations. Microprocessors of the 1970s typically supported addition and subtraction; logical AND, OR, and XOR; and various bit shift operations. (Although the 8086 had multiply and divide instructions, these were implemented in microcode, not in the ALU.) Since an ALU is both large and critical to performance, chip architects try to optimize its design. As a result, different microprocessors have widely different ALU designs.

[...] The 8086 is a complicated processor, and its instructions have many special cases, so controlling the ALU is more complex than described above. For instance, the compare operation is the same as a subtraction, except the numerical result of a compare is discarded; just the status flags are updated. The add versus add-with-carry instructions require different values for the carry into bit 0, while subtraction requires the carry flag to be inverted since it is treated as a borrow. The 8086's ALU supports increment and decrement operations, but also increment and decrement by 2, which requires an increment signal into bit 1 instead of bit 0. The bit-shift operations all require special treatment. For instance, a rotate can use the carry bit or exclude the carry bit, while and arithmetic shift right requires the top bit to be duplicated. As a result, along with the six lookup table (LUT) control signals, the ALU also requires numerous control signals to adjust its behavior for specific instructions. In the next section, I'll explain how these control signals are generated.