In the first installment of the How to Buy a Car series, I talked about the changes that have taken place in car sales over the past three decades or so due to the internet. To recap, in the old days, everyone started high and negotiated down to the lowest price. Both buyers and sellers understood this. But thanks to the internet, that rule has fallen by the wayside. Because everyone shops on the internet first before ever leaving their house, the dealership that gets the business is the one with the lowest prices. The new rule is, "Lead with the Lowest Price and They'll Come."

[...]

When you get to the dealership, the salesperson sits you down and asks you a series of questions.

"Are you a member of Cheapco or similar big-box wholesaler?"

When you answer no, the salesperson draws a line through that discount.

"Are you a recent college graduate, or will you be graduating in the next year?"

You're 35 years old. You answer no. The salesperson draws a line through that discount.

...

Instead of paying $49,000, the crazy price that brought you there, your price just jumped four grand. (You probably won't see every one of these discounts used at the same time, but you get the idea.)