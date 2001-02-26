Despite the challenges during this time, ReactOS 0.3.x continued to build upon ReactOS's legacy. ReactOS 0.3.0 was released on August 28th, 2006.

ReactOS 0.4.0 was released on February 16th, 2016. It introduced a new graphical shell that utilized more Windows features and was more similar architecturally to Windows Explorer. ReactOS 0.4.0 also introduced support for kernel debugging using WinDbg when compiled with MSVC. Being able to use standard Windows tools for kernel debugging has helped us progress considerably. ReactOS 0.4.0 continued to receive incremental updates every few months up until versions 0.4.14 and 0.4.15 which had years of development updates each. Today, the x86_64 port of ReactOS is similarly functional to its x86 counterpart, but with no WoW64 subsystem to run x86 apps its usability is limited.

Behind the scenes there are several out-of-tree projects in development. Some of these exciting projects include a new build environment for developers (RosBE), a new NTFS driver, a new ATA driver, multi-processor (SMP) support, support for class 3 UEFI systems, kernel and usermode address space layout randomization (ASLR), and support for modern GPU drivers built on WDDM.

The future of ReactOS will be written by the people who believe in the mission and are willing to help carry it forward.

If you believe in running "your favorite Windows apps and drivers in an open-source environment you can trust", you can help make that a reality by making a financial contribution, opening a pull request on GitHub, or testing and filing bug reports. Even small contributions can help a lot!