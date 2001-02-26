from the TIMMEH! dept.
Now is the "battle for the soul" of the internet according to Tim Berners-Lee. It's not to late to fix the web.
Founder of the world wide web says commercialisation means the net has been 'optimised for nastiness', but collaboration and compassion can prevail
Berners-Lee traces the first corruption of the web to the commercialisation of the domain name system, which he believes would have served web users better had it been managed by a nonprofit in the public interest. Instead, he says, in the 1990s the .com space was pounced on by "charlatans".
"It's only a small part of the whole internet ... but the problem is that people spend a lot of time on [social media websites] because they're addictive," he says.
So money is the root of all the evil then ... Or in their case perhaps it's how they make their money. Or did it just turbo charge Greed?
Compounding the problem is monopolisation. Facebook and Google's dominance is bad for innovation and bad for the web,
I would like to see a Cern for AI, where all the top scientists come together and see whether they can make a super intelligence.
Not sure what it pays to work at CERN but I doubt it's Google and FaceMeta money. So unless all the scientist are supposed to be altruists ...
Not sure I share his optimism. It has become quite soulless, commercial/corporate, bigbrother:y and well somewhat "evil". Perhaps it's just time to slay the beast, stake it once and for all and build something new and better on its festering carcass. Too bad to save. Time to put it out of its misery?
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/jan/29/internet-inventor-tim-berners-lee-interview-battle-soul-web
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 03, @12:12AM (1 child)
You're making this out to be dependence on the commercial entities and the masses.
Protip: You can still make your own website, and host it yourself.
No one has to read it. A very few will find it, and maybe appreciate it. How did you find things in the past, before Googoyle? How did you find any information? What was the format of that information? Why is it different now?
The commercial masses are certainly trying to cable-TV-ize the internet, and making excellent progress - but you don't need to pay it heed. Just do the things you do. When is the last time you looked up a college professor's blog, and read it? Are you familiar with the recent considerations for the C++2Y standard? (Why not?) -- typically, we're getting older, we want things to be easier. It was harder before, so we just ... don't. As trade-off, commercial entities make certain things "easy" and we pay for it with our time (which we were trying to save by going there in the first place). Often, they make what we wanted easier, _and then_ shift into selling our time. Captive audience (they don't realize they're captive.)
So go make a site. Host it yourself. Don't use wordpress.com, where 99.9% of people who want "a site" go. Go back to the "open internet" and host it yourself, or use your friend's server who leaves his computer on 24/7.
Set up Freenet and i2p and tor. Host an onion site, too - for the people who don't want to be tracked by their ISP. You want "small close-knit groups," this is one of the ways to achieve that. The bots aren't roaming these networks? (what's there to roam?) Make it not require Javascript.
Blog about your hobbies. Even if no one reads your blog. This will make you happier in life - even if no one reads your blog.
Stop using commercial sites. Stop browsing Amazon, even if you have to pay a few bucks more (eBay almost always has it - someone buying from AMZ and reselling on ebay for a couple bucks extra, and you don't get tracked). Stop using Googoyle and Bing and use Duckduckgo, even if it's not as good. Stop using Wordpress and blogger, and go to real sites written by real people - you'll avoid the Outrage and the commercialization and the *advertising*.
Go and do it. Be a better, happier you. One less advertised to, one less tracked, and more in control of your own environment. But: you miss out on all that commercialization, that everyone is so addicted to.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday February 03, @12:45AM
To an extent I agree with you. I've been setting up my own private cloud to meet my needs and using tailscale with sshuttle to connect up as needed. And that's fine, I think that it's too hard for most people, but there's no inherent reason why it can't be simplified.
The problem though is that the search engines and the like absolutely bury anything that they don't like or that isn't sufficiently new. I've had the worst time trying to find information from years go, like in the case where some major event changes the way things are done, it's virtually impossible to separate that out due to the search engines burying the older stuff. Now, we've got all this AI slop that's burying the alternate views that real people might have and there are fewer public places in which people can reach an audience if they are interested in the message.