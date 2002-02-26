Stories
posted by janrinok on Thursday February 05, @11:46AM
owl writes:

https://www.freelists.org/post/slint/Very-sad-news,41
https://www.linuxquestions.org/questions/slackware-14/rip-didier-spaier-4175757754/

Didier Spaier was the creator and maintainer of Slint, a Slackware base distro for the visually impaired. He died in mid January.

Quoting from the linked slint post:

I am very sad to inform everyone that our friend Didier died last week.

Early 2015, I asked on the slackware list if brltty could be added in the installer ; Didier answered promptly that he could do it on slint. Afterwards, he worked hard so that slint became as accessible as possible for visually impaired people.

You all know that all these years, he tried and succeeded to answer as quickly as possible to our issues and questions.

His kind and thoughtful help and assistance here will be dearly missed.

