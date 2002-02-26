The Linux ecosystem is buzzing with news of Amutable, a new company founded by some of the most influential figures in modern Linux development. Led by Lennart Poettering (creator of systemd), Christian Brauner (Linux VFS subsystem maintainer), and other prominent Linux kernel developers, Amutable aims to deliver "verifiable integrity to Linux workloads everywhere."

[...] Amutable's stated mission is ambitious: to build cryptographically verifiable integrity into Linux systems. Their approach focuses on three key areas:

Ensuring that software builds are verifiable and tamper-proof from the development stage through deployment.

Implementing secure boot processes that can cryptographically verify the integrity of the entire boot chain.

Maintaining verifiable system state throughout the operational lifecycle of Linux workloads.

The company's tagline, "Every system starts in a verified state and stays trusted over time," encapsulates their vision of comprehensive system integrity.

While Amutable has been relatively secretive about specific technical details, the company appears to be building on remote attestation technology. This involves using hardware security features (like TPMs - Trusted Platform Modules) to cryptographically prove the state of a system to remote parties.

The technology builds on existing standards and protocols but aims to make them more accessible and user-controlled in Linux environments. According to founding engineer Aleksa Sarai, the models they have in mind are "very much based on users having full control of their keys."

The announcement has generated significant discussion in the Linux community, with reactions ranging from excitement about improved security to deep concerns about potential implications for user freedom.