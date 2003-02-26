This software was built using a programming language called RPG ("Report Program Generator"), which is older than COBOL (!), and was used with IBM's midrange computers such as the System/3, System/32, and all the way up to the AS/400. Apparently, RPG was subsequently ported to MS-DOS, so that the same software tools built with RPG could run on personal computers, which is how we ended up here.

This accounting firm was actually using a Windows 98 computer (yep, in 2026), and running the RPG software inside a DOS console window. And it turned out that, in order to run this software, it requires a special hardware copy-protection dongle to be attached to the computer's parallel port! This was a relatively common practice in those days, particularly with "enterprise" software vendors who wanted to protect their very important™ software from unauthorized use.