Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Oracle May Lay Off 30,000 and Sell Healthcare Division to Fund AI Buildout

posted by hubie on Friday February 06, @01:11PM   Printer-friendly
Techonomics

An Anonymous Coward writes:

According to a research report authored by investment bank TD Cowen and seen by CIO magazine, Oracle may "cut 20,000 to 30,000 jobs" and sell its healthcare SW division, Cerner, in order to fund their AI datacenter buildout:

https://www.cio.com/article/4125103/oracle-may-slash-up-to-30000-jobs-to-fund-ai-data-center-expansion-as-us-banks-retreat.html

According to the article, "multiple US banks have pulled back from Oracle-linked data-center project lending," which has "[pushed] borrowing costs to levels typically reserved for non-investment grade companies." Furthermore, "Oracle has already tapped debt markets heavily... and US banks are increasingly reluctant to provide more."

Two analysts interviewed in the article have differing views. Sanchit Vir Gogia, of Greyhound Research, views Oracle cloud contracts as a "shared infrastructure risk," stating, "If they can't fund it, they can't build it. And if they can't build it, you can't run your workloads." Franco Chiam of ICD Asia/Pacific has a more optimistic take on Oracle's finances, pointing to "cloud infrastructure revenue growing 66% year over year... and GPU-related infrastructure up 177%"

I'm personally wondering about where all that revenue for GPU-related infrastructure comes from. If we are in an AI bubble, can demand be sustained?

Original Submission


«  How to Bypass a Parallel Port Dongle
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Oracle May Lay Off 30,000 and Sell Healthcare Division to Fund AI Buildout | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 06, @01:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 06, @01:21PM (#1432776)

    "cloud infrastructure revenue growing 66% year over year... and GPU-related infrastructure up 177%"

    Line go up. Line good.

    Market pop

    Me sad

(1)