With virtually no content and limited benefits, 8K TVs were doomed:
Technology companies spent part of the 2010s trying to convince us that we would want an 8K display one day.
In 2012, Sharp brought the first 8K TV prototype to the CES trade show in Las Vegas. In 2015, the first 8K TVs started selling in Japan for 16 million yen (about $133,034 at the time), and in 2018, Samsung released the first 8K TVs in the US, starting at a more reasonable $3,500. By 2016, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) had a specification for supporting 8K (Display Port1.4), and the HDMI Forum followed suit (with HDMI 2.1). By 2017, Dell had an 8K computer monitor. In 2019, LG released the first 8K OLED TV, further pushing the industry's claim that 8K TVs were "the future."
However, 8K never proved its necessity or practicality.
[...] LG Electronics was the first and only company to sell 8K OLED TVs, starting with the 88-inch Z9 in 2019. In 2022, it lowered the price of entry for an 8K OLED TV by $7,000 by charging $13,000 for a 76.7-inch TV.
[...] It wasn't hard to predict that 8K TVs wouldn't take off. In addition to being too expensive for many households, there has been virtually zero native 8K content available to make investing in an 8K display worthwhile. An ongoing lack of content was also easy to predict, given that there's still a dearth of 4K content, and many streaming, broadcasting, and gaming users still rely on 1920×1080 resolution.
[...] There's also the crucial question of whether people would even notice the difference between 4K and 8K. Science suggests that you could, but in limited situations.
The University of Cambridge's display resolution calculator, which is based on an study published in Nature in October from researchers at the university's Department of Computer Science and Technology and Meta, funded by Meta, suggests that your eyes can only make use of 8K resolution on a 50-inch screen if you're viewing it from a distance of 1 meter (3.3 feet) or less. Similarly, you would have to be sitting pretty close (2 to 3 meters/6.6 to 9.8 feet) to an 80-inch or 100-inch TV for 8K resolution to be beneficial. The findings are similar to those from RTINGs.com.
Even those interested in spending a lot of money on new-age TV technologies are more likely to investigate features other than 8K, like OLED, HDR support, Micro LED, quantum dots, or even the newer Micro RGB panel tech. Any of those is likely to have a more dramatic impact on home theaters than moving from 4K to 8K.
With the above-mentioned obstacles, many technologists foresaw 8K failing to live up to tech companies' promises. That's not to say that 8K is dead. You can still buy an 8K TV from Samsung, which has 8K TVs with MSRPs starting at $2,500 (for 65 inches), and LG (until stock runs out). With manufacturers refraining from completely ruling out a return to 8K, it's possible that 8K TVs will become relevant for enthusiasts or niche use cases for many years. And there are uses for high-resolution displays outside of TVs, like in head-mounted displays.
However, 8K TV options are shrinking. We're far from the days when companies argued over which had the most "real 8K" TVs. If there is a future where 8K TVs reign, it's one far from today.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 06, @11:41PM
I *really do* want the higher res displays. Take a black bar, and rotate it 29 degrees. You'll see thick spots, thin spots, and it hardly matters the resolution.. on an 8k, 30-inch monitor, it might actually look smooth.
The 8k TVs were all 80-90 inches, with very few exceptions. It wasn't practical, and I hardly even have a 90-inch (7.5ft) wall available - much less one that I want to see that goes from 3ft off the floor to the ceiling. Can't they make it any smaller?? Why so big??
The created devices were movie screens for your home, not "TVs". sigh.
4k is better, but lets get away from pixel-everything and finish getting to vectors for UIs and everything. The remaining problem is: modern camera pictures will be the only thing we can see on a screen without 400% zoom. :-) LLM image generators can only create 800x600? Whoops. Guess it'll have to be followed up with someone's ability to photoshop a picture. Icons on the desktop can totally be 128x128, though - but again: vector graphics.
TBH though, my real reason is: I'm not spending $1000 on a screen. Even a big one.