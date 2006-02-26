Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

The World Factbook Shut Down Unceremonously

posted by hubie on Saturday February 07, @12:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the facts-no-longer-matter-in-decisions dept.
News

canopic jug writes:

Spotted via Simon Willison's blog, the plug has been pulled very suddenly on the CIA World Factbook. The old pages all redirect and the CIA has only some short comments and offer no explanation for the bizarre act of cultural vandalism.

Over many decades, The World Factbook evolved from a classified to unclassified, hardcopy to electronic product that added new categories, and even new global entities. The original classified publication, titled The National Basic Intelligence Factbook, launched in 1962. The first unclassified companion version was issued in 1971. A decade later it was renamed The World Factbook. In 1997, The World Factbook went digital and debuted to a worldwide audience on CIA.gov, where it garnered millions of views each year.

The CIA World Factbook (dead link now) was one of the US government's older and most recognized publications, providing basic information about each country in the world regarding their demographics, history, people, government, economy, energy, geography, environment, communications, transportation, and much more.

Original Submission


«  US Spy Satellite Agency Declassifies High-Flying Cold War Listening Post
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The World Factbook Shut Down Unceremonously | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 07, @01:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 07, @01:33PM (#1432859)

    Just opened a recent archive on the Wayback Machine, seems to be all there. Many captures in Jan. 2026, almost like they saw this shutdown coming(?)

    Imo, it's really short sighted to stop updating this reference work.

(1)