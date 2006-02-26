The JUMPSEAT satellites loitered over the North Pole to spy on the Soviet Union:
The National Reconnaissance Office, the agency overseeing the US government's fleet of spy satellites, has declassified a decades-old program used to eavesdrop on the Soviet Union's military communication signals.
The program was codenamed Jumpseat, and its existence was already public knowledge through leaks and contemporary media reports. What's new is the NRO's description of the program's purpose and development and pictures of the satellites themselves.
In a statement, the NRO called Jumpseat "the United States' first-generation, highly elliptical orbit (HEO) signals-collection satellite."
Eight Jumpseat satellites launched from 1971 through 1987, when the US government considered the very existence of the National Reconnaissance Office a state secret. Jumpseat satellites operated until 2006. Their core mission was "monitoring adversarial offensive and defensive weapon system development," the NRO said. "Jumpseat collected electronic emissions and signals, communication intelligence, as well as foreign instrumentation intelligence."
Data intercepted by the Jumpseat satellites flowed to the Department of Defense, the National Security Agency, and "other national security elements," the NRO said.
The Soviet Union was the primary target for Jumpseat intelligence collections. The satellites flew in highly elliptical orbits ranging from a few hundred miles up to 24,000 miles (39,000 kilometers) above the Earth. The satellites' flight paths were angled such that they reached apogee, the highest point of their orbits, over the far Northern Hemisphere. Satellites travel slowest at apogee, so the Jumpseat spacecraft loitered high over the Arctic, Russia, Canada, and Greenland for most of the 12 hours it took them to complete a loop around the Earth.
This trajectory gave the Jumpseat satellites persistent coverage over the Arctic and the Soviet Union, which first realized the utility of such an orbit. The Soviet government began launching communication and early warning satellites into the same type of orbit a few years before the first Jumpseat mission launched in 1971. The Soviets called the orbit Molniya, the Russian word for lightning.
[...] An illustration released by the NRO shows that the satellites carried a 13-foot antenna to intercept radio signals, somewhat smaller than prior open source estimates of the antenna's size. The NRO has not disclosed precisely what kinds of signals the Jumpseat satellites intercepted, but Day and Watkins wrote in 2020 that an early justification for the program was to monitor Soviet radars, which some analysts might have interpreted as part of a secret anti-ballistic missile system to guard against a US strike.
The authors presented evidence that the Jumpseat also likely hosted infrared sensors to monitor Soviet missile tests and provide early warning of a potential Soviet missile attack. The NRO did not mention this possible secondary mission in the Jumpseat declassification memo.
[...] The NRO will evaluate a more complete declassification for the Jumpseat program "as time and resources permit," Scolese wrote. He acknowledged that unclassified commercial ventures now operate signals intelligence, or SIGINT, satellites "whose capabilities are comparable if not superior to Jumpseat."
[...] The disclosure of the Jumpseat program follows the declassification of several other Cold War-era spy satellites. They include the CIA's Corona series of photo reconnaissance satellites from the 1960s, which the government officially acknowledged 30 years later. The NRO declassified in 2011 two more optical spy satellite programs, codenamed Gambit and Hexagon, which launched from the 1960s through the 1980s. Most recently, the NRO revealed a naval surveillance program called Parcae in 2023.