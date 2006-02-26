Now is a great time for anyone who's shopping for a used car to consider an electric vehicle, according to new research from the University of Michigan.

In assessing the lifetime ownership costs of used vehicles with different body styles and powertrains, the researchers found that completely electrified candidates offered the greatest savings.

For example, compared with a new midsized SUV with an internal combustion engine, a 3-year-old used EV version offered a lifetime savings of $13,000, according to the new study published in Environmental Research Letters. Meanwhile, compared with that same new vehicle, a used internal combustion engine vehicle, or ICEV, would offer a lifetime savings of only $3,000.

[...] "I was surprised by how consistent the result was. I expected EVs would be cheaper in some scenarios, for some cities or vehicle types," Woody said. "But their costs were consistently lower across all vehicle classes and in almost all the cities."

[...] While EV's low cost of ownership is the take-home message of the study, the team's analysis also revealed some notable caveats and considerations.

For instance, used EVs cut costs the most when drivers can do the majority of their charging at home. That means drivers who can't install a home charger or who need to charge a lot on the road won't save as much. The team also found that EVs' lifetime cost of ownership could creep above ICEVs and hybrids in two cities, Boston and San Francisco, because of their high electricity costs.

The team also acknowledged concerns about the battery performance of a used EV, which won't match a new EV's in terms of capacity and range. Thus, used EVs may not be a fit for long-haul drivers, but can offer thousands in lifetime savings for drivers who largely stay local. And that advantage is primarily fueled by how quickly EVs currently lose value compared with other powertrains.

"Electric vehicles have lower maintenance and repair costs than other powertrains, but the initial depreciation of the vehicle is really what drives the savings," Woody said.

As EV adoption becomes more common, the depreciation gap would shrink and the playing field would become more level across powertrains. But, for now, depreciation is creating a bargain for anyone considering a used EV.

"It's not the most positive news if you're in the market for a new EV, knowing that your resale value may be impacted by the faster depreciation," Keoleian said. "But if you're in the market for a used vehicle, it's very positive news."