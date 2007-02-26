from the driving-miss-daisy dept.
The chief safety officer for a leading self-driving car company admitted during a Senate hearing Wednesday that it hires remote human operators overseas to guide cars in "difficult driving situations:"
The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation held a hearing [NOT reviewed] Wednesday on the future of self-driving cars during which Waymo and Tesla executives testified. Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey pressed Waymo Chief Safety Officer Mauricio Peña on if his company's remote human operators worked from outside the U.S. and Peña responded that some were based in the Philippines.
In his exchange with Markey, Peña acknowledged that his company's operators do not remotely drive the vehicle but rather serve to provide additional input and guide Waymo vehicles in what the senator called "difficult driving situations."
The Waymo official stated that his company uses remote operators in both the U.S. and abroad. When Markey asked Peña what countries the remote employees were based in, he said they were in the Philippines.
[...] Ethan Teicher, a Waymo spokesperson, told the Daily Caller News Foundation all of his company's remote human operators, which he called "fleet response agents," must have a valid passenger car or van license as a hiring requirement.
[...] Fleet response agents receive a training program that includes local road rules, simulations on complex scenarios the vehicle might encounter, hands on practice, and evaluations by experienced fleet response agents, according to the Waymo spokesperson. He added that all agents undergo thorough background checks, receive random drug tests, and are reviewed for traffic violations, infractions and driving-related convictions.
"Their role is never to drive the vehicle remotely," Teicher said, concerning what the fleet response agent does to help guide Waymo vehicles. "Our fleet response team is not continuously monitoring and intervening in the vehicle's operation ... our technology, the Waymo Driver, is in control of the dynamic driving task even when it's receiving guidance from remote assistance."
Autonomous vehicles fooled by humans with signs. They apparently do not really verify their inputs, one is as good as the next one. So they fail even basic programming techniques of sanitizing and verifying inputs.
[quote]The researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Johns Hopkins showed that, in simulated trials, AI systems and the large vision language models (LVLMs) underpinning them would reliably follow instructions if displayed on signs held up in their camera's view.[/quote]
Commands in Chinese, English, Spanish, and Spanglish (a mix of Spanish and English words) all seemed to work.
As well as tweaking the prompt itself, the researchers used AI to change how the text appeared – fonts, colors, and placement of the signs were all manipulated for maximum efficacy.
The team behind it named their methods CHAI, an acronym for "command hijacking against embodied AI."
While developing CHAI, they found that the prompt itself had the biggest impact on success, but the way in which it appeared on the sign could also make or break an attack, although it is not clear why.
In tests with the DriveLM autonomous driving system, attacks succeeded 81.8 percent of the time. In one example, the model braked in a harmless scenario to avoid potential collisions with pedestrians or other vehicles.
But when manipulative text appeared, DriveLM changed its decision and displayed "Turn left." The model reasoned that a left turn was appropriate to follow traffic signals or lane markings, despite pedestrians crossing the road. The authors conclude that visual text prompts can override safety considerations, even when the model still recognizes pedestrians, vehicles, and signals.