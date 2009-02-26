Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

AI.Com's $85 Million Super Bowl Ad Campaign Falls Foul as Traffic Crashes Servers

posted by mrpg on Tuesday February 10, @08:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the $85-million-Super-Bowl-ad-defeated-by-Google's-free-tier-rate-limits dept.
/dev/random

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/ai-dot-com-super-bowl-ad-drove-massive-traffic-and-then-it-crashed

The campaign allegedly cost $15 million for the ads, $70 million for the domain name.

AI.com bought its way onto the biggest advertising stage in the world on Sunday night, running a fourth-quarter Super Bowl ad spot that told tens of millions of sports fans worldwide to head to the site and create a handle. Hyped-up viewers arrived in droves, and then the site crashed.

Within minutes of the ad airing, users across social platforms reported that AI.com was either unreachable or stuck in failed sign-up loops, turning what was meant to be the site's big launch moment into an unexpected stress test that failed right before the eyes of millions. The company soon restored its service, but first impressions count.

In a post on X.com, co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek, best known as the CEO of Crypto.com, said that the company had "prepared for scale, but not for THIS," later attributing the disruption to external factors outside the company's control. Marszalek later wrote that the website was "hitting Google rate limits (which are at their absolute global maximum)."

Original Submission


«  Linux Kernel 6.19 is Released and the Next Version is Confirmed to be 7.0
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
AI.Com's $85 Million Super Bowl Ad Campaign Falls Foul as Traffic Crashes Servers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.